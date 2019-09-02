Video Assistant Referees 'happy' with technology and high bar to stay in place

Jack Grealish is held back by Gary Cahill as Aston Villa players confront referee Kevin Friend following his decision to disallow a goal

Video assistant referees (VARs) remain "happy" with how their technology has been used in the Premier League and have no immediate plans to change their 'high bar' before intervention, Sky Sports News understands.

VAR was involved in controversy after incidents at the weekend involving Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, West Ham's Sebastien Haller, Leicester's Youri Tielemans and Newcastle's Isaac Hayden.

Villa had a last-gasp equaliser ruled out after Grealish was adjudged to have dived earlier in the move, Haller had a penalty appeal turned down against Norwich, Tielemans was not red-carded for a nasty tackle on Bournemouth's Callum Wilson and Hayden's handball in the run-up to Fabian Schar's goal at home to Watford was missed.

The Professional Game Match Officials Board [PGMOL] will hold a routine meeting with referees this week to assess the latest round of Premier League matches.

It is understood they will discuss when VAR is used but there are no immediate plans to recommend any significant changes to the 'high bar' in place before intervention.

Referees are yet to use pitchside monitors to review any decisions following pre-season advice to avoid slowing down the game.

Additional monitor checks can take an average of around 90 seconds and the PGMOL has encouraged its officials to use the screen sparingly.

No referee has used the pitchside monitor in 40 Premier League games so far.

The former referee in charge of VAR's introduction has said supporters need to "trust" them after high-profile incidents this season.

Neil Swarbrick admits it may take up to three years for everybody to adjust to VARs in the game.

"I think it will take two or three years [to get used to it], to be brutally honest," Swarbrick told Sky Sports News last month.

"You will have those who just like football the way it was and don't want any changes, you get your purists who just like the referees to go out, make decisions, and, if they get it right, get it wrong, they can live with that."