Dean Smith defends Jack Grealish after Aston Villa captain booked for simulation

2:46 Aston Villa manager Dean Smith insists there was 'nothing wrong' with the late equaliser that was disallowed in their 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace Aston Villa manager Dean Smith insists there was 'nothing wrong' with the late equaliser that was disallowed in their 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace

Dean Smith has fiercely defended Jack Grealish and criticised the officials after his captain was booked for simulation in the build-up to a late Aston Villa equaliser that was ruled out.

Smith's side were trailing 1-0 to Crystal Palace when, in the final moments of the game, Henri Lansbury thought he had snatched a late point.

However, just before he struck the ball into the net, referee Kevin Friend blew his whistle - disallowing the goal as play had technically stopped - after he believed Grealish went down too easily from a Gary Cahill tackle.

A furious Grealish was then booked.

The decision was hugely contentious as the Aston Villa players pleaded their case but, with nothing appearing to be overturned from VAR, the decision stood - leaving the visitors left empty-handed and Smith disappointed with the officials.

The Aston Villa boss said: "I saw it as a good goal. I still don't understand why it has been chalked off.

"Jack's gone through, made a really good run and gets a nudge in the back that puts him off balance. He gets into the box and Cahill comes in with the challenge as he's playing the ball off the Lansbury.

"He goes down and doesn't even look like he's looking for a penalty, and then Henri slots it. Then mayhem ensues.

2:59 Highlights from Crystal Palace's 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League Highlights from Crystal Palace's 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League

"I spoke in the week about VAR and subjective decisions, but I'm sure that system [VAR] is in to right the wrongs. What they hear down the microphones from the referees, they cannot overrule it even if they see something.

"I always wondered how I'd be when the first one went against me so I'm disappointed because I can't see anything. Having watched it back, I couldn't see anything wrong… Simulation? No chance.

"For me, it is a perfectly good goal that's been rubbed off today."

'Grealish is having integrity questioned'

Jack Grealish was controversially penalised for simulation late on, ruling out an Aston Villa equaliser

Aston Villa captain Grealish was the most fouled player in the Sky Bet Championship last season, and Smith was unhappy that his midfielder was once again under the spotlight for diving.

"If I was Jack Grealish, I would be raging because he's having his integrity questioned, not only by the officials here but the officials in Stockley Park," Smith added.

"He's the most-fouled player in the league already. He was the most-fouled player in the Championship last season, so there is no reputation. He made a great run and laid it off for Lansbury.

"We should be going away with a point. The first three fouls were made by Palace today, two of them around their box with no cautions given. Then, within a 10-minute spell, we ended up with four. I suppose the officials are only human, but they've had a poor game."

How the incident unfolded

Kevin Friend was criticised by Dean Smith for his performance

In the 96th minute, and trailing 1-0, Grealish, made his way to the edge of the area after picking the ball up in midfield. He took a nudge in the back from Wilfried Zaha, but stayed on his feet, before Cahill came in with a challenge.

The defender stuck his legs out to get to the ball as Grealish laid the ball off to Lansbury on the right-hand side. The Aston Villa midfielder went over as the challenge came in, with referee Friend blowing his whistle just before Lansbury's shot hit the back of the net. That meant play had technically been stopped and the goal would not stand.

There was plenty of confusion as players surrounded the referee as he went over to Grealish with a yellow card for simulation. The Villa captain was furious and had to be pulled away by the player who had fouled him - Cahill.

But what about VAR?

VAR checks all goals, but will only intervene with a review if there is a clear and obvious error. Otherwise, the decision of the referee stands.

On this occasion, VAR would have stuck with the original decision of Kevin Friend, which is why the goal was not given afterwards.