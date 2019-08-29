Tyrone Mings has perfect mentor in John Terry, says Dean Smith

Tyrone Mings joined Aston Villa on a permanent basis in the summer

John Terry is the perfect mentor for Tyrone Mings, who earned his first England call-up on Thursday, says Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith.

Mings was included in Gareth Southgate's squad for next month's European Qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo after impressing for Villa since their return to the Premier League.

He works closely with Terry, who captained England 34 times, and Smith says his assistant is the defender's ideal teacher.

John Terry is Dean Smith's assistant at Villa Park

Smith said: "He (Mings) has got an ex-captain of his country and John's very good for the whole staff.

"I've said there's not many coaching staff that have as many titles and trophies as we have - unfortunately they're all with John!

"JT has been an influence on Tyrone since he's been here; he's getting better and better. JT will give him a heads up [about being in the England squad] but Tom Heaton is also a regular in the set-up."

Mings joined Villa for a fee that could rise to £25m this summer, but seven years ago the now-26-year-old was playing part-time while working as a mortgage broker.

His journey to Villa and the England team came via spells with Ipswich and Bournemouth, but Smith says Mings cannot rest on his laurels.

2:58 Highlights from Aston Villa's win over Everton in the Premier League Highlights from Aston Villa's win over Everton in the Premier League

"I don't see it as a completed journey," said Smith. "His complete journey will be when he's played regularly for England.

"But yes, it's a hell of a journey, going from being a mortgage adviser to non-league football to snarling at Mick McCarthy when he comes off the pitch because he thinks he's not getting a contract, to playing in the Premier League and now the call-up.

"It's been extraordinary. He's worked very hard, he's a born leader in the dressing room and a very good player."