Eddie Howe praises 'mentally tough' Tyrone Mings after England call-up

Eddie Howe praised the "mental toughness" of Tyrone Mings to fight back from long-term injuries to be called up by England.

Mings signed for Bournemouth from Ipswich in the summer of 2015, but his debut against Leicester lasted six minutes before he was stretchered off with a torn knee ligament, and a subsequent back injury meant he could only make 22 appearances in a three-and-half-year spell at the club.

Mings has had more game time since moving to Aston Villa on loan in January, a move that was made permanent in the summer, and with that game time came a call from Gareth Southgate.

Asked if it was a surprise to see Mings called into the England squad, Howe said: "I don't think it was a surprise. I spoke earlier before our game against Aston Villa that for me he's got every attribute needed to play for his country.

"I'm really, really pleased for him on a personal level. Seeing how hard he worked here, coming back from the various injuries he had - fantastic attitude at all times to come back and achieve.

"Very sad from our perspective that it's not for us and it's for another club, but that's how it is. I'm just really pleased for him on a personal level knowing how hard he's worked to get there."

The 41-year-old said Mings showed great resolve when fighting back from his respective injuries.

"Considering the length of time that he was out, and how far he would have felt from that situation at different stages of his career here, I think he deserves a lot of credit for having the mental toughness to keep improving his game.

"Tyrone would initially come in on his days off and work on a one-to-one level with me or with different coaches. That's when your true desires and motivations are truly tested and he showed the right response.

"It's great to work with players that want to improve, that's always the hallmark for me. A lot of players talk about wanting to play and wanting to achieve but then they actually have to do something about it.

"Tyrone was always one of those players who would act upon those feelings and he would do it the right way; on the training ground, in the gym.

"He was always one of the hardest-working players I had."

Bournemouth have made a steady start to the Premier League season, their first loss of the campaign coming against Manchester City last weekend.

In the first half of that 3-1 defeat, Charlie Daniels was stretchered off after falling awkwardly when attempting a cross into the opposition box. It was just his second start after returning from another knee injury suffered in March.

Like Mings, Howe expects Daniels' mental fortitude to be tested by the news he is already out for the season, but has backed the defender to fight back in similar fashion.

"Huge blow for him, huge blow for us," said Howe. "Our only thought at the moment is for Charlie and trying to support him through the initial shock of the news because we didn't anticipate it to be season-ending for him.

"But his knee is really swollen at the moment so we're having to wait for any surgery until that knee comes down in swelling.

"It's obviously a serious injury, he's going to need supporting through the initial phases of it. We hope the operation goes well and then he can begin his journey back.

"This club really does look after it's players very well on an emotional level and the supporters will rally around him. I think he knows how much he's loved here.

"It's been a really challenging year for him, these moments you show your toughness and your ability to be resilient, and Charlie - even in the early stages - has reacted very well.

"The team-mates have to support you, we have to support him, and he will come back from this I'm sure."