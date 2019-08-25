Bournemouth 1-3 Man City:Sergio Augero double takes champions up to second

Two goals from Sergio Aguero and a Raheem Sterling strike eased Manchester City to a 3-1 win at Bournemouth.

Aguero opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a cool finish from inside the box before Raheem Sterling doubled City's advantage two minutes before the break after being played in by David Silva.

Bournemouth were given a lifeline in first-half stoppage time when substitute Harry Wilson - on for the injured Charlie Daniels - curled home a superb free kick to reduce the gap to 2-1.

But Aguero showed his poaching skills again in the 64th minute to smash home his second after more good work from man-of-the-match Silva, who was making his 400th City appearance.

The result moves City up to second place in the table, two points behind last season's main rivals Liverpool.

