Pep Guardiola takes the Saturday Social Autocomplete Challenge

The Saturday Social's Autocomplete Challenge returns for a new season, and the current Premier League title-holding manager, Pep Guardiola, is the latest name in the hotseat.

He reveals what he gets up to in his spare time and why he moved to Manchester City, saying: 'They wanted me, so I came!'. He also gives an insight into his social media activities and whether he thinks he is the best manager of all time.

