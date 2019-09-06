Neymar's Paris-Saint Germain situation unsettling, says Brazil boss Tite

Neymar has not featured for Brazil since their friendly against Qatar in June

Brazil head coach Tite admits Neymar's uncertain club future is worrying, following a turbulent transfer window in which he almost left Paris Saint-Germain.

Talks over a proposed return to Barcelona broke down prior to the European transfer deadline, with the forward agreeing to stay at the Parc des Princes to respect the remainder of his PSG contract.

The Ligue 1 club bought the 27-year-old for a world-record £200m (222m euros) fee in 2017 but Neymar was prepared to pay PSG £17.7m (20m euros) to facilitate a summer move back to the La Liga champions.

0:35 Neymar arrives in Miami prior to Brazil's weekend friendly against Colombia Neymar arrives in Miami prior to Brazil's weekend friendly against Colombia

Amid the speculation, Neymar has not played since suffering an ankle injury in Brazil's friendly against Qatar in June, which ruled him out of the Copa America.

Prior to his side's upcoming international friendly against Colombia, Tite said: "Yes. It does (worry me not having Neymar playing games) and I hope that it is solved.

"But it's a variable that escapes me, it is beyond me.

0:54 Neymar faces a fight to win over the PSG supporters after his proposed return to Barcelona fell through, says French football expert Jonathan Johnson Neymar faces a fight to win over the PSG supporters after his proposed return to Barcelona fell through, says French football expert Jonathan Johnson

"I can't solve this situation. I have hope, the only thing I can do is to hope. Beyond that, I don't have any power."

The forward has also missed his club side's opening four Ligue 1 games of their 2019/20 campaign, despite being involved in training at the start of the season.

Regarding his availability for his national side, Tite said: "He's ready. He was not playing before for many reasons but here he is ready, in conditions to do whatever the national squad needs him to do.

"We can adjust and not miss such a player like him.

Neymar has been involved in PSG training despite not featuring for the Ligue 1 side at the start of this season

"Neymar is indispensable, he's irreplaceable and I will give you numbers to confirm that. Fifty per cent of the goals scored when he's playing are either from him or he assists.

"The conclusion is that the team needs his individual skills, needs the great athlete, and the great athlete needs the squad."

Brazil are unbeaten in 18 matches since being knocked out of the 2018 World Cup by Belgium at the quarter-final stage.

Tite's side beat Peru 3-1 in the Copa America final in July, while Colombia reached the last eight.