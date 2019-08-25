Neymar left out of Paris Saint-Germain squad as speculation continues

Neymar has been left out of the PSG squad despite returning to training

Neymar has been left out of the Paris Saint-Germain squad for their Ligue 1 game against Toulouse on Sunday, as uncertainty about his future continues.

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel said on Saturday the Brazil forward had been involved in training with his team-mates and would be under consideration for the Toulouse game if his transfer situation was resolved.

With the European transfer deadline closing on September 2, Neymar has been linked with a return to former club Barcelona, as well as Spanish rivals Real Madrid.

Thomas Tuchel had hinted Neymar could return to the squad for the clash with Toulouse

Neymar did not feature in PSG's first three games of the season, including two wins to start off their Ligue 1 title defence and their 2-1 triumph against Rennes to retain the French Super Cup.

Tuchel said: "Neymar is in better condition, he's getting fitter and fitter. He trained with a lot of intensity and quality this week.

"But the case between him and the club is the same every day: if the situation of his future with the club is not clear, he won't play. But maybe it will be clear tomorrow, and he will play.

"It can be disturbing because this situation does not necessarily help the team.

"But today that's how football is working because a player like Neymar is always under the spotlights. Everyone in the club is used to this situation."

Neymar handed in a transfer request in July

Neymar handed in a transfer request in July and has been linked with a move away throughout the summer, with Barcelona and Real both expressing interest.

After the 27-year-old failed to turn up to the first day of pre-season training, his relationship with the club turned progressively more sour until seemingly reaching "the point of no return".

Barcelona are expected to make a loan offer to Paris Saint-Germain to re-sign Neymar, which will come with an obligation to buy the forward, who left for £200m just over two years ago.