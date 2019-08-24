Thomas Tuchel says Neymar could play for PSG on Sunday

Neymar could feature for PSG as soon as Sunday after being poised to leave the club all summer

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel says Neymar could play in their Ligue 1 game against Toulouse on Sunday if his transfer situation is resolved.

The Brazil international handed in a transfer request in July and has been linked with a move away throughout the summer, with Barcelona and Real Madrid expressing interest.

After Neymar failed to turn up to the first day of pre-season training, his relationship with the club turned progressively more sour until seemingly reaching "the point of no return".

However, the relationship between club and player have improved in the past few weeks, with the forward taking part in full training over the past week, much to Tuchel's pleasure.

"Neymar is in better condition, he's getting fitter and fitter. He trained with a lot of intensity and quality this week," Tuchel said.

1:33 Sky Sports News reporter Bryan Swanson has the latest on the future of PSG forward Neymar, with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus all linked with the Brazilian Sky Sports News reporter Bryan Swanson has the latest on the future of PSG forward Neymar, with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus all linked with the Brazilian

"But the case between him and the club is the same every day: if the situation of his future with the club is not clear, he won't play. But maybe it will be clear tomorrow, and he will play."

Barcelona are expected to make a loan offer to Paris Saint-Germain to re-sign Neymar, which will come with an obligation to buy the forward, who left for £200m just over two years ago.

But with the European transfer deadline on September 2 looming, the chances of Neymar staying at the Parc de Princes could be increasing by the day.

Neymar did not feature in PSG's first three games of the season, including two wins to start off their Ligue 1 title defence and their 2-1 triumph against Rennes to retain the French Super Cup.