Zinedine Zidane: Real Madrid boss fumes after Paris Saint-Germain defeat in Champions League

Zinedine Zidane has criticised the intensity of his team's performance with the Real Madrid boss coming under increasing pressure, following their 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

A first-half double from former Madrid midfielder Angel Di Maria and a second-half injury-time volley from Thomas Meunier condemned the 13-time European champions to defeat at the Parc des Princes.

Gareth Bale also had a goal ruled out by VAR, with the loss putting further pressure on Zinedine Zidane, whose win ratio has been below 50 per cent since his return to the Bernabeu in March 2019.

"Clearly they were better than us in every department -- in the way they played, in midfield," the Real boss said.

"What upset me is that we did not put enough intensity in the game and at that level of competition, it's not possible.

Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring against his former club at the Parc des Princes

"They're good at creating chances, that's not what worries me. What worries me is that lack of intensity."

"Failing to create proper chances with the players we have up front -- Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard -- is a weird feeling."

"You can play badly but if you have the intensity, if you fight for the ball, you're in the game."

Raphael Varane and Pablo Sabariba battle for the ball in the Champions League Group A opener

Real, who won four Champions League's in five seasons from 2013-2018, now sit bottom of Group A after their first defeat of the campaign.

Zidane's side come up against the current La Liga frontrunners Sevilla on Sunday, before their next European clash against Club Brugge on October 1.