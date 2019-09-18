Shakhtar Donetsk 0-3 Manchester City: Pep Guardiola's side return to winning ways in style

Manchester City celebrate after Riyad Mahrez's goal against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League

Manchester City bounced back from their shock defeat at Norwich in style as they opened their Champions League campaign with a 3-0 victory at Shakhtar Donetsk.

Pep Guardiola, who used Fernandinho as a makeshift centre half in the absence of the injured John Stones, would have wanted a response from his side following defeat at Carrow Road and they made the perfect start, taking the lead in the 24th minute through Riyad Mahrez.

Ilkay Gundogan doubled City's advantage 14 minutes later before Gabriel Jesus made sure the visitors got back to winning ways in the 76th minute.

Victory sees City become the first English winners in this season's competition. They finish Matchday 1 in second place in Group C on goal difference following Dinamo Zagreb's 4-0 win over Atalanta.

How City bounced back

City started on the front foot in Kharkiv but Rodri got an early header all wrong with the goal at his mercy, while Mahrez fired well over from distance.

Mahrez did open the scoring shortly afterwards though after excellent link-up play between Gundogan and Jesus saw the former curl a shot against the post. The rebound fell nicely for Mahrez, who made no mistake finishing into an empty net.

Shakhtar responded to City's opener but Junior Moraes, who was picked out by Taison's inch-perfect through ball, saw his shot blocked by the chest of Ederson.

It proved to be a crucial save as City doubled their lead not long after through Gundogan, who took Mahrez's pass in his stride before and firing home off the post.

After the break, Gundogan saw a shot saved by goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov and when the ball rebounded to defender Sergiy Kryvtsov, he inexplicably played the ball across the area to Raheem Sterling, who hit struck the post with his fierce drive.

Kevin De Bruyne then pulled a shot wide in the 68th minute as the visitors looked to score a third.

It was all too comfortable for City and they eventually grabbed a third to make the game safe when a three-on-one counter-attack ended with De Bruyne playing in Jesus, who finished with ease to seal City's victory.

Clean sheet important for City

Former Man City striker Shaun Goater told Soccer Special:

"The clean sheet will please Guardiola the most. Otamendi didn't put a foot wrong alongside Fernandinho. I think we all assumed Fernadinho would slot in and do a solid job and that's what he did. He's not played all season but it's amazing how he can come in and just do the job.

"It was a brilliant performance by City, who will be really pleased with a 3-0 win. It was a really important win and for the doubters it was important Otamendi produced a good performance and helped the team to a clean sheet."

Since the start of 2016-17 campaign, only Real Madrid (84) and Bayern Munich (72) have scored more Champions League goals than Pep Guardiola's Man City (71).

City have kept clean sheets in four of their five Champions League matches against Shakhtar Donetsk, double the amount than they have versus any other side.

Shakhtar Donetsk have conceded 15 goals in their five meetings with Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League; the most they've conceded against an opponent in the competition. They have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last 17 UEFA Champions League matches (36 goals conceded).

Since the start of the 2017-18 Champions League campaign, only James Milner (10) has recorded more assists in the competition than Kevin De Bruyne (9).

