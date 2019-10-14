Neymar: Paris Saint-Germain forward out for four weeks

Neymar is scheduled to return in mid-November

Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil forward Neymar will be out for four weeks with a thigh injury.

Neymar limped off 12 minutes into Brazil's 1-1 friendly draw against Nigeria in Singapore on Sunday.

The French champions confirmed the extent of Neymar's injury on Monday after he had undergone scans and said he would be re-evaluated in eight days' time.

Neymar will miss six matches for PSG, according to the initial estimation, including home and away fixtures against Club Brugge in the Champions League as well as the visit of rivals Marseille in the league.

It means the world's most expensive player will be back in time to feature in PSG's Champions League group-stage trip to Real Madrid. They won 3-0 at home without the Brazilian, who was banned.

1:02 Neymar has been in fine form for PSG this season - despite boos from his own fans (Pictures: beIN Sport) Neymar has been in fine form for PSG this season - despite boos from his own fans (Pictures: beIN Sport)

PSG also confirmed forward Kylian Mbappe is continuing "positively" with his rehab. The France international has not featured since August 25 when he suffered a thigh problem.

Julian Draxler, the Germany midfielder, and Colin Dagba, the France U21 right-back, have returned to training this week ahead of Friday's trip to Nice in Ligue 1. Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani has continued training.

Thilo Kehrer is still recovering from his foot injury with no specific return date set.