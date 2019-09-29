Neymar on PSG fans: It is like a relationship with a girlfriend

Neymar has also pledged to "give his life" for the club

Neymar has claimed that his relationship with the Paris Saint-Germain fans is similar to that of one with a girlfriend, as the supporters continue to express their dissatisfaction towards him.

The Brazilian told the club he wanted to leave in the summer, with a move to former employers Barcelona looking likely, but a deal could not be agreed.

Since then, the PSG fans have repeatedly booed and jeered him, even after some impressive performances, showing their displeasure at his lack of commitment to the club.

He has scored three goals in four games so far this season, including a stunning overhead kick against Strasbourg, and he is sure that this will eventually get the fans back onside.

Neymar was reportedly close to a return to the Nou Camp this summer

He said: "I am here to help Paris Saint-Germain. I am here to do my job as an athlete of the club. I will give my life in the pitch to bring victories to Paris so, in the end, we can celebrate together.

"I believe that it is like a relationship. Sometimes you end up arguing with your girlfriend and then you end up not talking to her for a while.

"But later, with lots of love and lots of care, everything is back to normal!"

0:24 Kaka says Neymar was correct to stay at Paris Saint-Germain Kaka says Neymar was correct to stay at Paris Saint-Germain

Neymar left the Barcelona for PSG for a world-record fee of £200m in 2017 and has scored 37 goals in 41 games.