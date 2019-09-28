European Paper Talk: Neymar to drop lawsuit for Barcelona return

The season might only be a few weeks old but already clubs across Europe are plotting for the January transfer window.

So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from the continent.

Spain

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar is willing to drop a lawsuit against former club Barcelona over an alleged unpaid bonus if the Catalans commit to re-signing him in writing. (Cadena Ser)

Real Madrid have been impressed with Norwegian attacker Martin Odegaard's performances while on loan at Real Sociedad but they will not recall the 20-year-old. Odegaard had appeared to lose his way during two loan spells in the Eredivisie but is playing the best football of his young career in San Sebastian. (Marca)

Neither Lionel Messi nor 16-year-old sensation Ansu Fati will travel with the Barcelona squad for their La Liga clash against Getafe this weekend due to injury. Fati is sidelined with a minor knee problem while Messi has an abductor issue. (Marca)

Former Watford head coach Javi Gracia has revealed his surprise at being sacked by the Hornets just four months after reaching the club's second FA Cup final. "I did not expect it because I had not had an earlier conversation in which they made me see that possibility," Gracia explained. "After the 3-0 victory at the Carabao Cup and the tie at Newcastle...I honestly didn't expect four days later to fire me." (AS)

Italy

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has requested a new contract with a £600,000-a-week salary in order to remain at Old Trafford amid interest from Juventus and Real Madrid. (Tuttosport)

Contrary to reports, under-pressure Milan coach Marco Giampaolo will not be sacked if the Rossoneri do not get a result against Fiorentina at San Siro on Sunday. The Milan board have backed their coach, who succeeded Gennaro Gattuso this summer, and he will remain in charge whatever the outcome. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Serie A holders Juventus are plotting a summer move for Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali who has been likened to former Juventus ace Andrea Pirlo. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Fiorentina captain German Pezzella has revealed he turned down a summer move to Milan to remain in Florence following the signing of former Bayern Munich attacker Franck Ribery. "When Franck entered the locker room I was a little hesitant," Pezzella said. "He has a gold roll of fear. Instead, from day one Ribery was one of us. He taught us to be hungry, to always want to improve." (Gazzetta dello Sport)

France

Marseille have denied they are in negotiations with sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta about terminating his contract. The former Barcelona keeper has come under increasing pressure at OM. (RMC Sport)

Paris Saint-Germain's hopes of signing Emre Can have been dealt a blow after Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri admitted he wanted to reintegrate the German into the side after he was left out of Juve's Champions League squad. "He suffered from this decision but we were forced not to put him on the list for the Champions League," Sarri said. "He responded very well to training and we want to get him back in the team as quickly as possible." (Le10Sport)

Germany

Borussia Dortmund director of sport Michael Zorc has thrown his support behind captain Marco Reus. The German international was criticised for his outburst following Dortmunds 2-2 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt which saw them drop two points. "You can write what you want. We have a clear position," Zorc told reporters on Friday. "Marco is our captain and will remain so - there is no reason to change anything." (Various)

Netherlands

Ajax will extend the contract of reported Real Madrid transfer target Donny van de Beek in a bid to ward off interest from Los Blancos. The 22-year-old will be offered a deal until 2022 to keep him in Amsterdam. (Algemeen Dagblad)