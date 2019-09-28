European round-up: Alexis Sanchez sent off for simulation after scoring first Inter Milan goal

Alexis Sanchez is shown a red card during Inter's Serie A match against Sampdoria

Alexis Sanchez went from hero to villain as he scored his first goal for Inter Milan before being sent off on his first start in Serie A against Sampdoria.

Sanchez's mixed night

Sanchez thought he had scored his first goal since joining Inter on loan from Manchester United when Stefano Sensi's shot deflected off him on its way into the bottom corner. However, the goal was awarded to Sensi as Inter took a 20th-minute lead.

Sanchez earlier scored his first goal for Inter against Sampdoria

There was no doubt about Inter's second, though, as Sanchez bundled the ball home from close range two minutes later after being picked out by Sensi at the far post.

But the Chile international's night turned sour immediately after the break when he was shown a second yellow card for simulation in the Sampdoria penalty area in the 46th minute.

Sanchez appeared shocked after being given his marching orders

The 30-year-old, who had already been cautioned during the first half, was adjudged to have gone down too easily under a challenge from Julian Chabot and referee Gianpaolo Calvarese sent him off to leave Inter to finish the game with 10 men.

Jakub Jankto pulled a goal back in the 55th minute as Sampdoria threatened a comeback but Roberto Gagliardini's 61st-minute strike ensured Sanchez's red card did not prove costly as Inter held on for a sixth straight win in Serie A.

Feliz por el triunfo, por la actitud del equipo y mis dos primeros goles.. pero triste por la expulsión, para mi injusta.. ahora a pensar al próximo partido!

⚫️🔵

Felice per la vittoria, per l’atteggiamento della… https://t.co/XI6xtGpEQB — Alexis Sánchez (@Alexis_Sanchez) September 28, 2019

Ronaldo nets as Juve win again

Cristiano Ronaldo was on the scoresheet in Juventus' win

Juventus eased to a 2-0 win over SPAL in Serie A with Miralem Pjanic and Cristiano Ronaldo scoring in each half to keep the pressure up on league-leaders Inter.

Elsewhere in Serie A Sassuolo vs Atalanta (7.45pm)

It would have been worse for SPAL without goalkeeper Etrit Berisha, who pulled off an extraordinary save to keep out Aaron Ramsey's header from point-blank range in the 43rd minute, but Juventus broke the deadlock two minutes later.

Berisha could only push Blaise Matuidi's cross away and Sami Khedira knocked it down for Pjanic, whose effort was slightly deflected into the top corner.

Record-breaking Buffon Gianluigi Buffon was appearing in his 903rd club game as a professional on Saturday, surpassing Paolo Maldini's record appearances for an Italian player. With six more appearances, Buffon can break Maldini's mark for most games played in Serie A.

Ronaldo was denied on several occasions but got his goal and sealed the result in the 78th minute when he powerfully headed in a delightful cross from Paulo Dybala, claiming his third goal in his five Serie A matches this season.

Juventus' win kept their unbeaten start to the season intact

Barca win without Messi

Barcelona won without Lionel Messi at Getafe

Barcelona claimed their second straight win in La Liga as they beat Getafe 2-0 and they did so without newly-crowned FIFA best men's player, Lionel Messi, who missed out with a thigh strain.

Goals from Luis Suarez and Junior Firpo proved enough for the visitors but Clement Lenglet was sent off late on for a second bookable offence.

Elsewhere in La Liga Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Valencia

Granada 1-0 Leganes

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid (8pm)

The opener four minutes before the break was hardly classic Barca as Suarez raced onto a long Marc-Andre Ter Stegen boot up field and lobbed David Soria to put his side one up.

Firpo eased the pressure four minutes into the second period when he poked his side's second through Soria's legs, after the 'keeper had parried Carles Perez's initial effort into his path.

Lenglet's dismissal eight minutes from time was another setback for under-pressure Barca boss Ernesto Valverde, who must add the French defender to his lengthening list of absentees for next week's crucial clash with Sevilla.

Eredivisie results VVV 0-3 Heerenveen

Ajax vs Groningen (6.45pm)

Fortuna Sittard vs Sparta Rotterdam (7.45pm)

Mbappe assists on PSG return

Neymar scored a third winner in four games for PSG

Kylian Mbappe's return boosted Paris Saint-Germain as he set up Neymar for a soft goal in a 1-0 victory against Bordeaux in Ligue 1.

Mbappe had missed a month with a muscle problem and played only 30 minutes as a second-half substitute but his impact was immediate after a dull first half.

He burst down the right flank in the 70th minute and Neymar just had to tap in his cross, with the Brazilian having now scored PSG's last three goals in the league.

Ligue 1 results Lyon 0-1 Nantes

Bordeaux 0-1 PSG

Angers vs Amiens (7pm)

Metz vs Toulouse (7pm)

Monaco vs Brest (7pm)

Nice vs Lille (7pm)

Reims vs Dijon (7pm)

The win saw Thomas Tuchel's men reclaim top spot in the table with 18 points from eight games and they lead Nantes, who snatched a 1-0 win at Lyon, by two points.

Lyon's winless streak has now stretched to seven games in all competitions as Nantes prevailed thanks to a 58th-minute own goal by Fernando Marcal.

The outcome of the game increased the pressure on coach Sylvinho, who replaced Bruno Genesio in the summer, after club president Jean-Michel Aulas said this week that he expected results.

Bayern made to work for win

Bayern Munich moved back to the top of the Bundesliga

Wasteful Bayern Munich were made to sweat for a 3-2 win at Paderborn that sent them top of the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Bayern squandered a bagful of chances, hit the woodwork and conceded two goals in the second half in an inconsistent performance that put a damper on their league lead.

They went in front through Serge Gnabry in the 15th minute after a sensational start that saw them hit the post and create chance after chance.

Gnabry then set up Philippe Coutinho 10 minutes after the restart for their second goal but instead of scoring again it was the hosts who came alive with Kai Proeger's powerful volley in the 68th minute.

Robert Lewandowski got on the scoresheet with his 10th league strike when he chipped 'keeper Jannik Huth in the 80th minute to restore Bayern's two-goal cushion, but a sensational 30-metre missile from Jamilu Collins four minutes later renewed the hosts' hopes and set up a nervous finale.

Bayern are top on 14 points, one ahead of RB Leipzig, who were beaten by third-placed Schalke, making it four wins in a row for David Wagner's side.

Bundesliga results Augsburg 0-3 Bayer Leverkusen

Hoffenheim 0-3 Borussia Moenchengladbach

Mainz 0-1 Wolfsburg

RB Leipzig 1-3 Schalke

Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Werder Bremen

Schalke went ahead with a powerful Salif Sane header in the 29th minute and doubled their lead through Amine Harit two minutes from half-time.

Rabbi Matondo's solo effort essentially killed off the game with Emil Forsberg grabbing Leipzig's 200th league goal seven minutes from time.

Schalke and Leipzig were joined on 13 points by Borussia Moenchengladbach, 3-0 winners at Hoffenheim, and Bayer Leverkusen, who beat Augsburg by the same score.

In the late kick-off, Borussia Dortmund lost more ground in the race for title after being held to a 2-2 draw by Werder Bremen at Signal Iduna Park