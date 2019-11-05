Kylian Mbappe will join Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain, says ex-Monaco chief

Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move to Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe will eventually depart Paris Saint-Germain for Real Madrid, according to former Monaco vice president Vadim Vasilyev.

Vasilyev was vice president of Mbappe's former club Monaco from 2013-2019, for whom the striker scored 27 goals in 60 appearances prior to his move to the French capital.

Mbappe has been frequently linked with a switch to the Bernabeu since his £121.5m arrival at PSG in 2018 after an initial season-long loan, and Vasilyev believes it is only a matter of time before the France international leaves for the La Liga club.

Mbappe scored his third and fourth goals of the season against Marseille

"Kylian told me: 'Vadim, I feel it deep inside me, it is too early [to leave France],'" the 54-year-old told Telefoot.

"'I have only played in my country for one year. I am Parisian and I do not want to leave my country this way. I want to be a great player here, Real can wait.'

"It is coming [a move to Real Madrid], but he told me that was his feeling and he was right.

"I told him: 'They will come knocking and the entire Santiago Bernabeu will applaud when you arrive. You do not need confirmation to know that.'"

During the summer, Mbappe admitted that he would be open to a "new project" and was considering his future at the Parc des Princes, before the Ligue 1 champions revealed in May that he would remain at the club for the 2019/20 campaign.

Neymar came close to leaving the Parc des Princes last summer

His team-mate Neymar also came close to departing PSG during the transfer window, with Barcelona and Real Madrid both holding talks with the Brazil international before he eventually agreed to stay.

World Cup-winning forward Mbappe is under contract at the Parisian club until 2022.

He helped PSG to back-to-back league titles, scoring 32 goals and making seven assists in Ligue 1 last term.

Despite missing six games due to thigh and hamstring problems, he has managed nine goals in 10 appearances so far this season.