Leandro Trossard ruled out of Belgium's European Qualifiers with groin injury

Watch Russia vs Belgium on Saturday from 4.55pm on Sky Sports Premier League; kick-off 5pm

Last Updated: 16/11/19 8:07am

Leandro Trossard will miss Belgium's European Qualifiers against Russia and Cyprus
Brighton winger Leandro Trossard has been ruled out of Belgium's European Qualifiers against Russia and Cyprus.

The former Genk captain had only just recently returned for his club from a groin injury picked up on international duty in September.

The 24-year-old remained at home as Belgium travelled to Russia for Saturday's qualifier and will also miss the home game against Cyprus on Tuesday.

Trossard is the second Brighton player to be ruled out during the international break after teenage striker Aaron Connolly was forced to pull out of the Republic of Ireland's crucial European Qualifier against Denmark.

The 19-year-old Brighton frontman has been withdrawn from Mick McCarthy's squad for the game at the Aviva Stadium on Monday evening as a result of the groin injury he suffered during the Seagulls' 3-1 Premier League defeat at Manchester United on Sunday.

