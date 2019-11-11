Aaron Connolly to miss Republic of Ireland vs Denmark

Aaron Connolly suffered a groin injury against Manchester United

Teenage striker Aaron Connolly is out of the Republic of Ireland's crucial European Qualifier against Denmark.

The 19-year-old Brighton frontman has been withdrawn from Mick McCarthy's squad for the game at the Aviva Stadium on Monday evening as a result of the groin injury he suffered during the Seagulls' 3-1 Premier League defeat at Manchester United on Sunday.

McCarthy said: "Our team doctor Alan Byrne has spoken to the Brighton medical team and had a look at the scans.

"The scans have confirmed the groin injury and Aaron won't be ready for New Zealand and Denmark."

Connolly did not return after the break at Old Trafford, leaving McCarthy sweating on his fitness when the rest of the squad met up in Dublin on Sunday evening.

The teenager made a hugely-impressive senior debut for his country as a substitute in Georgia last month and won his first start in Switzerland three days later.

He will not be replaced in a squad which now comprises 27 players for Thursday's friendly against New Zealand and the clash with the Danes.