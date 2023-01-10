Thierry Henry: Former Arsenal and Barcelona striker denies putting his name forward for the Belgium job

Thierry Henry has categorically denied contacting the Belgian FA regarding the vacant position as national team manager.

Roberto Martinez left the Red Devils after their World Cup group stage exit in Qatar in December and Henry worked as the Spaniard's assistant head coach.

The former Arsenal and Barcelona striker has been strongly linked to the vacancy and reports in Belgium claimed Henry put himself forward for the job,

But Henry has set the record straight insisting there has been no approach from his side.

Henry told Sky Sports: "I would like to make it abundantly clear that contrary to written reports, I have never contacted the Belgian FA offering my services as the new first team coach.

Image: Henry (left) was Roberto Martinez's (right) assistant before his departure

"I think it's vital that the truthful version of facts is always presented."

Former Belgium boss Martinez has since been confirmed as the new manager of the Portuguese national team.

Belgium's next game is a trip to Sweden in their first of 10 Euro 2024 qualifiers, on March 24.