David de Gea: Manchester United goalkeeper could miss Spurs game due to Covid-19 testing issue

David de Gea could miss Manchester United's Premier League game against Tottenham due to a Covid-19 testing issue.

Dean Henderson, who celebrates his 25th birthday on Saturday, will deputise in goal if De Gea is ruled out of the Old Trafford contest, which is live on Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm.

United are trying to resolve the issue but with kick-off just hours away, De Gea is expected to miss out.

The Spaniard has played in all 28 of Manchester United's Premier League games this season, with Henderson restricted to three cup appearances.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ralf Rangnick says Marcus Rashford has assured him he's still happy at Manchester United

Henderson finished last season as United's first-choice goalkeeper in the Premier League but the England international has served as a back-up to De Gea this campaign.

Saturday's game is the first of a make-or-break Old Trafford double-header for United as top-four rivals Spurs come to town before the Red Devils host Atletico Madrid on Tuesday in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

United boss Ralf Rangnick's immediate focus is on a Premier League match that he admits fifth-placed United "have to win" given Arsenal in fourth are not just a point better off but also boast three games in hand.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ralf Rangnick insists there are no issues with Cristiano Ronaldo and expects him to rejoin the squad

Last weekend's 4-1 humbling at rivals Manchester City was the worst possible preparation for the Spurs clash, but they will be boosted by Cristiano Ronaldo's return after he missed the Etihad Stadium encounter with a hip flexor complaint.

The 37-year-old is reported to have surprised some team-mates by flying back to Portugal at such a key time for the team, but Rangnick is not getting distracted by such background noise.

"Well, I don't know, I haven't asked him if he's happy at Manchester and at this club," said Rangnick on Friday.

"For me, it's important that he's fit again and that he resumed training yesterday.

"We will see with which formation and with which line-up we are going to play the game tomorrow."