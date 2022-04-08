Jamie Carragher: Only Manchester City win over Liverpool would end title race as a contest

Only a Manchester City win when Liverpool visit the Etihad would be decisive in the title race with seven games to go, says Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher.

Guardiola's side, who host Sunday's game live on Sky Sports Premier League, lead the Premier League by a point from Liverpool, with the Reds having almost made up a 12-point gap on their rivals ahead of this weekend.

Manchester City

Liverpool Sunday 10th April 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Anything but victory will leave the title race out of Liverpool's hands altogether with seven games remaining before the end of the season, and speaking on the Essential Football Podcast, Carragher said a Man City win would likely make it game over before the end of the season.

When asked whether Sunday's game will count as a title decider, he said: "I think it will be more so if City win. I don't think it would be if Liverpool won. I just think that a four-point lead with seven games to go would be a big advantage when these two teams notoriously win games week after week.

"Even then there is still a long way to go, no doubt, but I think if City were to win, they'd have to sort of almost throw it away for Liverpool to win the league with how long there is left.

"I don't think the idea of either team wanting to avoid losing will have anything to do with it - in terms of how long is left to go, or where the points could leave them. Both teams will just want to win the game.

"I don't think Jurgen Klopp will be going there for the draw, Pep Guardiola's team is at home and knowing they can get a four-point lead. I don't think either team would settle for a draw.

"If Liverpool do win, it's more the psychological effect on Man City. Two points can be won pretty quickly, but psychologically when everyone was giving them the title in January, it would be a massive blow."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Carragher says there is more respect between Liverpool and Manchester City compared to other great Premier League rivalries

'Liverpool's front three the big selection question'

Less than two years ago Liverpool's front three would have picked itself but with Diogo Jota's form and the arrival of Luis Diaz in January, coupled with Mohamed Salah's loss of his goalscoring touch in recent weeks, questions have been raised about how Jurgen Klopp will line up his side at the Etihad.

Salah has started all but two Premier League games he has been available for this season and in spite of his form tapering off, it would be a shock should the Egyptian miss out on Sunday - but elsewhere, Carragher said the roles of his two forward colleagues were still up for grabs.

He said: "I'm not sure what Jurgen Klopp will do with the front three but whatever he does, you would probably agree with it. There's so many permutations and every one of the front four is in form, except for Mo Salah - but he's your number-one guy.

"I don't see him not starting the game, but Diaz was fantastic on the left and Sadio Mane got his goal in Benfica, Roberto Firmino looked back in form last week and Diogo Jota seems to score every time he's on the pitch. I'm really intrigued to see what front three Klopp picks, and I think that's the big question for everyone."

'Midfield will be key at the Etihad'

In spite of the absence of Ruben Dias at the back for City, the midfield battle will be where Sunday's game is won and lost, said Carragher, who referenced the way Guardiola's side overran their hosts in the early stages when they met at Anfield in October.

"I think Manchester City have the edge in terms of quality in the centre of the pitch," he said. "I think Liverpool have the edge in every other area of the pitch, but we always talk about big games and how vital that is - and there's no doubt City dominated in that position at Anfield, certainly in the first half.

"That made it very difficult for Liverpool, and that was City at their best. Liverpool then came into it, they knew they had to improve, and City salvaged something out of the game late on. Dias being out is a big blow for City, he's their closest thing to Van Dijk in some ways.

"Whoever can come out on top and show their quality in their stronger areas will probably come out with the win."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Man City midfielder Phil Foden feels it will mean more if City retain the Premier League title this season because of the tight race with Liverpool that could go down to the wire

Manchester City forward Phil Foden says Sunday's visit of Liverpool, live on Sky Sports, is "the biggest game" - and the one "all footballers want to play in".

Foden told Sky Sports the rivalry has grown to become "massive" since he broke into the first team and is expecting "the whole world" to be watching when these two foes meet at the Etihad on Sunday.

"Two teams fighting for the Premier League, very close on points," he said, "it's the biggest game and the game that all footballers want to play in.

"I think there is going to be a lot of neutrals watching it as well. It's going to be an entertaining game."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mohamed Salah says that now is not the time to be selfish and talk about his contract as he focuses on Liverpool's Premier League title run-in

Mohamed Salah has told Sky Sports it is not the right time to talk about his contract situation at Liverpool while the club is still in the hunt to secure a historic quadruple.

Salah, whose contract expires in June 2023, is close to agreeing a new deal with the club to keep him until the end of his career.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is "happy" with the forward's contract talks which are being discussed between the "decisive parties", but speaking to Sky Sports' Geoff Shreeves ahead of the game, Salah did not want to give much away about his future at Anfield.

When asked about what he could say about his contract situation at Liverpool, he said: "Well not much but honestly, but what I can say is there many things people don't know about it.

"I can't be selfish and talk about my situation. We are in the most important period for the team so I have to just talk about the team, focus on what is coming with the team and that is the most important thing.

"That is all I can say. Hopefully we are going to be more optimistic and see what is going to happen."