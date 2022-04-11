Celtic vs Rangers to be shown live on Sky Sports as Scottish Premiership post-split fixtures are announced

The Old Firm clash between Celtic and Rangers will be shown live on Sky Sports as the Scottish Premiership's post-split fixtures are announced.

The latest derby between the two Glasgow rivals will take place on Sunday May 1, with kick-off at 12pm. Celtic are currently six points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership and won the most recent meeting 2-1 at Ibrox.

Ange Postecoglou's side will feature every weekend on Sky Sports during the post-split. They begin with Ross County on Sunday April 24, with their matches against Hearts, Dundee United and Motherwell on the final day of the season also to be shown live.

Rangers' trip to Motherwell will also be shown live on Sky Sports on Sunday April 24, with kick-off at 12pm.

Although six post-split fixtures have so far been selected for live coverage on Sky Sports, further selections may also be made in the bottom six for the final game week on Sunday May 15.

The two legs of the Scottish Premiership play-off final, which will also be shown live on Sky Sports, will follow on Friday May 20 and Monday May 23.

Calum Beattie, SPFL Company Secretary & Director of Operations, said: "We know that fans have been eagerly awaiting the news of this year's cinch Premiership post-split fixtures, given there is so much still to play for right across the division.

"Planning for the different permutations has been a bit different this year, with seven clubs competing for the final three spots in the top six before round 33. It was an incredible Saturday afternoon of football, with dramatic late goals for Ross County and Motherwell seeing them join Celtic, Rangers, Heart of Midlothian and Dundee United in the top six.

"We are pleased to be able to announce the post-split fixture list and TV selections today. It looks like it is going to be an exciting conclusion to the season, with the title race and battle to avoid relegation and the play-off still to be concluded, and the quest for European places also set to go down to the wire.

"Everyone at the SPFL hopes supporters enjoy the post-split matches and wish all 12 cinch Premiership clubs the very best of luck for the rest of the season."

Scottish Premiership post-split fixtures in full

Saturday April 23

Aberdeen vs Livingston - kick-off 3pm

Dundee vs St Johnstone - kick-off 3pm

St Mirren vs Hibernian - kick-off 3pm

Sunday April 24

Motherwell vs Rangers - kick-off 12pm, live on Sky Sports

Ross County vs Celtic - kick-off 2.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Dundee United vs Hearts - kick-off 3pm

Saturday April 30

Dundee United vs Motherwell - kick-off 3pm

Hearts vs Ross County - kick-off 3pm

Aberdeen vs Dundee - kick-off 3pm

Livingston vs Hibernian - kick-off 3pm

St Johnstone vs St Mirren - kick-off 3pm

Sunday May 1

Celtic vs Rangers - kick-off 12pm, live on Sky Sports

Saturday May 7

Celtic vs Hearts - kick-off 12pm, live on Sky Sports

Ross County vs Motherwell - kick-off 3pm

Hibernian vs Aberdeen - kick-off 3pm

Livingston vs St Johnstone - kick-off 3pm

St Mirren vs Dundee - kick-off 3pm

Sunday May 8

Rangers vs Dundee United - kick-off 3pm

Tuesday May 10

Dundee vs Hibernian - kick-off 7.45pm

Wednesday May 11

Dundee United vs Celtic - kick-off 7.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Motherwell vs Hearts - kick-off 7.45pm

Rangers vs Ross County - kick-off 7.45pm

St Johnstone vs Aberdeen - kick-off 7.45pm

St Mirren vs Livingston - kick-off 7.45pm

Saturday 14 May

Celtic vs Motherwell - kick-off 12.15pm, live on Sky Sports

Hearts vs Rangers - kick-off 12.15pm

Ross County vs Dundee United - kick-off 12.15pm

