Celtic vs Rangers to be shown live on Sky Sports as Scottish Premiership post-split fixtures are announced

Monday 11 April 2022 19:19, UK
The Old Firm clash between Celtic and Rangers will be shown live on Sky Sports as the Scottish Premiership's post-split fixtures are announced.
The latest derby between the two Glasgow rivals will take place on Sunday May 1, with kick-off at 12pm. Celtic are currently six points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership and won the most recent meeting 2-1 at Ibrox.
Ange Postecoglou's side will feature every weekend on Sky Sports during the post-split. They begin with Ross County on Sunday April 24, with their matches against Hearts, Dundee United and Motherwell on the final day of the season also to be shown live.
Rangers' trip to Motherwell will also be shown live on Sky Sports on Sunday April 24, with kick-off at 12pm.
Although six post-split fixtures have so far been selected for live coverage on Sky Sports, further selections may also be made in the bottom six for the final game week on Sunday May 15.
The two legs of the Scottish Premiership play-off final, which will also be shown live on Sky Sports, will follow on Friday May 20 and Monday May 23.
Calum Beattie, SPFL Company Secretary & Director of Operations, said: "We know that fans have been eagerly awaiting the news of this year's cinch Premiership post-split fixtures, given there is so much still to play for right across the division.
"Planning for the different permutations has been a bit different this year, with seven clubs competing for the final three spots in the top six before round 33. It was an incredible Saturday afternoon of football, with dramatic late goals for Ross County and Motherwell seeing them join Celtic, Rangers, Heart of Midlothian and Dundee United in the top six.
"We are pleased to be able to announce the post-split fixture list and TV selections today. It looks like it is going to be an exciting conclusion to the season, with the title race and battle to avoid relegation and the play-off still to be concluded, and the quest for European places also set to go down to the wire.
"Everyone at the SPFL hopes supporters enjoy the post-split matches and wish all 12 cinch Premiership clubs the very best of luck for the rest of the season."
