Liverpool and Man City's Premier League and Champions League fixtures compared as season reaches climax

Manchester City and Liverpool have played out thrilling games in the Premier League and FA Cup in the past week, and could even end their seasons against each other in the Champions League final next month.

The 2-2 draw between the sides at the Etihad Stadium last Sunday left the Premier League title race in the balance, but Liverpool struck a blow to their rivals with a 3-2 win at Wembley to reach the FA Cup final on Saturday.

The first clash of the season between the teams also ended in a 2-2 draw at Anfield in October, and unsurprisingly there is very little to separate the sides in the league, with City holding a one-point advantage with seven matches remaining.

It's undoubtedly a two-horse race between City and Liverpool for the title, but how do the run-ins of the two sides compare? What are the key fixtures? And how will City's search for an elusive Champions League title - and Liverpool's bid for a seventh - affect the title race?

Gerrard to derail Man City's title bid?

Man City's remaining Premier League games Brighton (H), Wednesday April 20

Watford (H), Saturday April 23

Leeds (A), Saturday April 30, live on Sky Sports

Newcastle (H), Sunday May 8, live on Sky Sports

West Ham (A), Sunday May 15, live on Sky Sports

Aston Villa (H), Sunday May 22

Wolves (A), to be arranged

On paper, there is no question that City have an easier run-in than Liverpool, something that their fans will surely be hoping gives them a crucial advantage as the hunt for the Premier League enters its final stages.

Pep Guardiola's side only have three fixtures against sides currently in the top half of the table (Wolves, Brighton and West Ham) and none of them are against sides currently in the top six.

The game at Molineux is arguably the toughest City will face during their run-in, for two reasons. The game does not yet have a date having been postponed due to City's participation in the FA Cup semi-finals, making it a harder task to prepare for, while City have only won once in three visits to Wolves since they returned to the top flight under Nuno Espirito Santo in 2018.

City's trip to Brighton on Wednesday looks like a potential banana skin after the Seagulls' recent wins over Arsenal and Tottenham, but the champions have a strong record at the Amex Stadium, winning four of their last five visits and scoring 17 goals.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Super Sunday panel discuss what trophies Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola still need to win for Liverpool and Manchester City to be defined as the greatest teams

It's a similar story with the West Ham game, which is live on Sky Sports - City have won four of their last five games in east London by an aggregate score of 18-2.

If the Hammers reach the Europa League final next month, that game will fall just three days before City's visit to the London Stadium and will surely take priority over any Premier League fixture, given David Moyes' side are six points adrift of the top four.

Guardiola's side will expect to see off Watford, Leeds and Newcastle - the latter two of those games are also live on Sky Sports - but the final-day fixture at home to Aston Villa presents an intriguing prospect.

If the title is still on the line, could former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard - who was famously never able to bring the Premier League title to Anfield as a player - get a result at the Etihad and hand his former side the trophy?

Rivals queuing up to take down Liverpool?

Liverpool's remaining Premier League fixtures Manchester United (H), Tuesday April 19, live on Sky Sports

Everton (H), Sunday April 24, live on Sky Sports

Newcastle (A), Saturday April 30

Tottenham (H), Saturday May 7

Aston Villa (A), Tuesday May 10, live on Sky Sports

Southampton (A), Sunday May 15, live on Sky Sports

Wolves (H), Sunday May 22

While City's run-in may lack headline fixtures, Liverpool's is stacked with them. Matches don't come much bigger than Liverpool against Manchester United, and Jurgen Klopp's side must negotiate that task on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports.

However, a visit from their struggling north-west rivals does not spark the fear it once did, particularly given Liverpool have not lost at home to United in over six years. They will also know that three points over Ralf Rangnick's outfit will move them back to the top of the Premier League table, given City's next match is 24 hours later.

Liverpool then face another huge game next Sunday when Merseyside rivals Everton travel to Anfield, live on Sky Sports. While the Toffees' immediate priority is staying in the top flight, they would love nothing more than to derail the Reds' title bid, and they did win 2-0 at Anfield last season.

A trip to St James' Park to take on a Newcastle side that are much improved under Eddie Howe, follows before hosting Tottenham, who are likely to still be desperate for points in their quest to finish in the top four. Antonio Conte's team led twice when they drew 2-2 with Liverpool in December, while Klopp has only beaten the Italian once in his managerial career.

A reunion with Gerrard is then on the agenda when Liverpool take on Aston Villa and Southampton - live on Sky Sports - in successive away games before they end their season at home to Wolves.

How will Champions League fixtures impact the title race?

Champions League fixtures Man City vs Real Madrid, Tuesday April 26

Liverpool vs Villarreal, Wednesday April 27

Villarreal vs Liverpool, Tuesday May 3

Real Madrid vs Man City, Wednesday May 4

Champions League final, Saturday May 28

Klopp complained about Liverpool's schedule in the build-up to their win over City on Saturday, and he is unlikely to be happy about the scheduling of their Champions League fixtures in comparison to their title rivals.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes that broadcasters should help teams out as Liverpool have a busy schedule towards the end of the season

The first leg of Liverpool's semi-final against Villarreal on Wednesday, April 27 is sandwiched between their Sunday evening game against Everton and their trip to Newcastle on the following Saturday that kicks off at 12.30pm.

City's first leg against Real Madrid is on Tuesday, April 26 and takes place between a Saturday lunchtime game at home to Watford and their trip to Leeds in the evening of the following Saturday.

The scheduling means City will have more than 24 extra hours to prepare for their game against Leeds than Liverpool will for theirs against Newcastle - a situation that prompted the Reds to ask the Premier League to move their trip to St James' Park.

City will also get an extra day to prepare for their second game against Real, while both they and Liverpool will have three days between their Champions League second legs and their next Premier League fixture.

Liverpool have faced the most gruelling schedule this season, playing 52 games in all competitions to City's 49, having won the Carabao Cup in February after City's early exit.

Should Klopp's side overcome Villarreal to reach the Champions League final - and with an FA Cup final on the horizon next month - their overall number of games played this season will stretch to 63, a total only surpassed by five sides in Premier League history.