Liverpool reject £11.8m Marseille bid for midfielder and Japan captain Wataru Endo - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Liverpool have rejected an £11.8million bid from French club Marseille for Japan midfielder Wataru Endo.

Manchester United are edging closer to signing Bayern Munich right-back Noussair Mazraoui if they can sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka to West Ham.

Leicester City are weighing up a big-money offer for Celtic's Japanese midfielder Reo Hatate.

Formula One's governing body, the FIA, continues to press motorsport's claims for Olympic inclusion.

Chelsea's latest young signing Renato Veiga says patience is needed amid their stumbling start to pre-season, with Saturday's 4-1 loss to Celtic sparking concern among some supporters.

DAILY MIRROR

Harvey Elliott believes Lee Carsley would be ready to step up and take the senior England job.

Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg has admitted the £25million price tag put on his head is "majorly high" as he seeks to resolve his future at Anfield.

Liverpool won't be throwing their newest starlet Trey Nyoni straight into Premier League action - despite some sparkling pre-season performances.

THE SUN

Manchester United look ready to bring old boy Michael Appleton into their backroom staff. The 48-year-old was at United as a kid before moving to Preston, then becoming a manager.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Melissa Reddy says Erik ten Hag is trying to remain positive after both Rasmus Hojlund and new signing Leny Yoro were forced off with first half injuries during Manchester United’s 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in Los Angeles

Tom Cannon will spark a three-club scrap if Leicester decide to let him go this summer. Sheffield United, West Brom and Stoke City are all eyeing a loan for Cannon.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Guy Porter, the former Leicester and England centre, has retired from all rugby at the age of 27 after suffering issues around concussion.

EVENING STANDARD

Manchester United could look to sign Sofyan Amrabat on loan again, according to reports.

Kalvin Phillips has told Manchester City that he wants a permanent move away from the club.

DAILY EXPRESS

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has confessed 17-year-old Andrea Kimi Antonelli is his "first option" to fill the seat of Lewis Hamilton.

DAILY RECORD

In-demand Matt O'Riley is reportedly "willing to wait" for a move to Atalanta with clubs across Europe chasing the Celtic midfielder.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Dundee are signing QPR left-back Ziyad Larkeche on a season-long loan.