Liverpool reject £11.8m Marseille bid for midfielder and Japan captain Wataru Endo - Paper Talk

Plus: Man Utd close to signing Bayern Munich's Noussair Mazraoui and could sign Sofyan Amrabat on loan again; Leicester City ponder bid for Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate; Celtic's Matt O'Riley "willing to wait" for Atalanta move; Kalvin Phillips tells Man City he wants a permanent move away

Sunday 28 July 2024 22:51, UK

Paper talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Liverpool have rejected an £11.8million bid from French club Marseille for Japan midfielder Wataru Endo.

Liverpool's Wataru Endo during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield, in Liverpool, England, Sunday March 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Manchester United are edging closer to signing Bayern Munich right-back Noussair Mazraoui if they can sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka to West Ham.

Leicester City are weighing up a big-money offer for Celtic's Japanese midfielder Reo Hatate.

Reo Hatate celebrates after giving Celtic a second-half lead against St Mirren

Formula One's governing body, the FIA, continues to press motorsport's claims for Olympic inclusion.

Chelsea's latest young signing Renato Veiga says patience is needed amid their stumbling start to pre-season, with Saturday's 4-1 loss to Celtic sparking concern among some supporters.

DAILY MIRROR

Harvey Elliott believes Lee Carsley would be ready to step up and take the senior England job.

Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg has admitted the £25million price tag put on his head is "majorly high" as he seeks to resolve his future at Anfield.

Liverpool won't be throwing their newest starlet Trey Nyoni straight into Premier League action - despite some sparkling pre-season performances.

THE SUN

Manchester United look ready to bring old boy Michael Appleton into their backroom staff. The 48-year-old was at United as a kid before moving to Preston, then becoming a manager.

Tom Cannon will spark a three-club scrap if Leicester decide to let him go this summer. Sheffield United, West Brom and Stoke City are all eyeing a loan for Cannon.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Guy Porter, the former Leicester and England centre, has retired from all rugby at the age of 27 after suffering issues around concussion.

EVENING STANDARD

Manchester United could look to sign Sofyan Amrabat on loan again, according to reports.

Kalvin Phillips has told Manchester City that he wants a permanent move away from the club.

Pep Guardiola Kalvin Phillips

DAILY EXPRESS

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has confessed 17-year-old Andrea Kimi Antonelli is his "first option" to fill the seat of Lewis Hamilton.

DAILY RECORD

In-demand Matt O'Riley is reportedly "willing to wait" for a move to Atalanta with clubs across Europe chasing the Celtic midfielder.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Dundee are signing QPR left-back Ziyad Larkeche on a season-long loan.

