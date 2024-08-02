Liverpool target Anthony Gordon to be offered talks over new contract by Newcastle - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Anthony Gordon will be offered talks over a new contract by Newcastle to ward off interest from Liverpool.

Gary O'Neil has admitted Wolves would struggle to reject a significant bid for Pedro Neto.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United staff are trying to take some positives from Leny Yoro's three-month lay-off due to a broken metatarsal, hoping it will give the teenage Frenchman time to settle in England and adapt to life at the club so he is fully up to speed when he returns in November.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dharmesh Sheth and Michael Bridge give the latest on Conor Gallagher, with the England midfielder left with a decision to make amid interest from Atletico Madrid

Chelsea have cut short Conor Gallagher's holiday and told him he will not be part of the first-team dressing room when he returns on Monday.

Arsenal value Eddie Nketiah at £30m as Marseille continue their attempts to seal a move for the England striker.

THE SUN

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is a target for Turkey's Galatasaray.

Bolton manager Ian Evatt has taken a cryptic swipe at Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Wrexham spending spree.

DAILY EXPRESS

Ange Postecoglou has confirmed Tottenham are focusing on signing a centre-forward amid links with Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke.

Arsenal are set to end their pursuit of Viktor Gyokeres with Mikel Arteta reportedly turning his attention to a current Premier League star.

THE TIMES

Newcastle United have opened talks for the signing of Marc Guehi after it became clear Liverpool were not in the race for the England centre-back and he is open to the move.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael Bridge and Dharmesh Sheth with the latest on Newcastle United's potential pursuit of Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi this summer

Arsenal are expected to step up their interest in Mikel Merino - having already agreed personal terms with the midfielder - in time for his scheduled return to pre-season training on Monday.

Bournemouth do not want to sell Dominic Solanke and it is unlikely Tottenham would meet the 26-year-old striker's £65m release clause.

Roma want £21m for Tammy Abraham after receiving interest from AC Milan.

Two boxing judges that were deemed to be at "high risk" of manipulating bouts and were subsequently stood down in 2021 have officiated more than 20 fights combined so far at the Olympics.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United remain in talks with Bayern Munich over a deal for defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui after a joint bid for the pair was surprisingly rejected by the German giants.

The logo on The Hundred ball is being blamed for making batting harder and lowering scores in this season's competition. Players believe the logo is contributing to the new ball swinging more.

DAILY RECORD

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We ask all 12 managers from the Scottish Premiership what their predictions are for the season, and what they hope to achieve

Michel-Ange Balikwisha finds himself in a Celtic transfer stalemate with Royal Antwerp's asking price currently too high for the Hoops,

Celtic have reportedly scouted Hammarby's teenage African sensation Bazoumana Toure.

Hibs, QPR, Barnsley, Peterborough, Wrexham and Wigan are all fighting to land Scotland U21 star Kieron Bowie.

Celtic star Kyogo has switched agents, joining the CAA Base agency.

Former Aberdeen star Scott McKenna is reportedly on the verge of joining LaLiga side Las Palmas - where he would team up with ex Scotland team-mate Oli McBurnie.

SCOTTISH SUN

St Mirren have been booted out of the SPFL Trust Trophy after fielding an ineligible player against Berwick Rangers.

Lee Wallace has made his Hearts return after a 13-year absence, taking on a new coaching role within the academy.