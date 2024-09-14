Arsenal links persist for Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres continues to be linked with a potential move to Arsenal.

Kylian Mbappe's dispute with Paris Saint-Germain has escalated as the French giants refuse to cough up £46m in unpaid wages owed to their ex-star.

Nemanja Vidic's son, Luka, has followed in his father's footsteps by signing his first professional football contract in Serbia.

Joel Matip is reportedly considering offers from several Premier League clubs.

Sven-Goran Eriksson is set to be honoured with a life-sized bronze statue in his hometown.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

UEFA has warned that England could be banned from European competition - including the Euros it will host in 2028 - if there is government interference on the planned new regulator.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Ashley Cole has left his role as an assistant coach at Birmingham City to focus on his coaching ambitions with the national team.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was left in disbelief after Jhon Duran scored a goal of the season contender against Everton.

Leeds United have paid tribute to their former captain Sol Bamba, who passed away last month after a battle with cancer, aged 39.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Matthijs de Ligt has allayed injury fears after being hauled off during Manchester United's win over Southampton.

Erik ten Hag launched a passionate defence of Marcus Rashford after the Manchester United forward's season exploded into life at Southampton.

Liverpool's perfect start to the season ended in dramatic fashion on Saturday, prompting goalkeeper Alisson to take aim at opponents Nottingham Forest for their defensive outlook.

SUN ON SUNDAY

Harry Kane shattered Erling Haaland's Bundesliga record with his latest Bayern Munich hat-trick to cap the perfect week after making his 100th appearance for England.

Everton boss Sean Dyche will go for old favourite Nick Pope if Jordan Pickford's form does not improve soon.

Manchester United have seen almost £200m wiped from their share price, according to new figures.

Barcelona rejected a world-record bid from Arsenal to sign Keira Walsh a day before the WSL summer transfer deadline on Friday.

STAR ON SUNDAY

Jorginho has admitted there's a mentality difference between Arsenal and Chelsea - and it's all thanks to Mikel Arteta.

THE SUNDAY TIMES

Dublin could get at least one more game in the 2028 European Championships after Northern Ireland's failure to become one of the five host nations in the UK and Ireland.

THE ATHLETIC

Emiliano Martinez believes Jhon Duran can become "one of the best strikers in the world" after the 20-year-old scored the winner in Aston Villa's 3-2 victory against Everton on Saturday evening.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Ibrahim Sangare is expected to be sidelined for at least two months with a hamstring injury.

Hollywood actor Will Ferrell was in attendance for Leeds United's Championship clash against Burnley.

SUNDAY RECORD

Defiant Ianis Hagi reckons that a recall to the Rangers' first-team remains on the cards despite a hardline stance from Philippe Clement.

John Bennett has stepped down as chairman of Rangers for health reasons.

SCOTTISH SUN ON SUNDAY

Ex-Rangers star Ryan Jack has been spotted training with Erokspor and could make his debut this weekend - despite still waiting to be officially unveiled at the club.