Watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund with our free stream and tactical cam!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE STREAM! Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Tactical Coverage

Bayern Munich come into the latest edition of Der Klassiker with a six-point gap at the top the table and are aiming to retake their crown, following Bayer Leverkusen's successes last season.

Meanwhile, Dortmund are languishing in eighth, 27 points adrift of their rivals, and will be eyeing a route back into European football next season by breaking back into the top six.

Both teams suffered damaging defeats in the first legs of their Champions League quarter-finals, to Inter Milan and Barcelona respectively, with this fixture now offering the two German giants the perfect chance to get back to winning ways - as well as securing bragging rights.

You can watch it live via our free stream, which will feature our tactical cam, giving you a wide view of the pitch to see exactly how the tactical battle is playing out.

Sky Sports viewers will be able to follow the Bundesliga coverage throughout the season, with this game also live on Sky Sports +.