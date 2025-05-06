Newcastle United set to join race for Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah - Paper Talk
Plus: Manchester United set to join race for Bryan Mbeumo; Bruno Fernandes receives mega-money offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal; Arsenal show fresh interest in Mohammed Kudus; Leicester City target Bristol City manager Liam Manning; Rayan Ait-Nouri to be offered new Wolves contract
Tuesday 6 May 2025 22:21, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...
THE SUN
Newcastle United are set to join the race for Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah.
Leicester City are targeting Bristol City manager Liam Manning, with the relegated club expected to part ways with Ruud van Nistelrooy this summer.
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has received a mega-money offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, according to reports.
Emma Raducanu says she is "nervous" about failing a drugs test should she ever take contaminated medicine - or if she were deliberately targeted by restaurant waiters.
Anthony Joshua has revealed he's on course to punch a serious investment in Watford.
THE TIMES
The super-agent Jorge Mendes has denied allegations of tax fraud in Portugal but is taking steps to pay €18m (about £15.3m) to the country's tax authorities.
Hull City are investigating footage of Lewie Coyle after the Championship club's captain appeared to be involved in a bloody street brawl on Sunday.
DAILY MIRROR
Jack Kingdon, Sam Murray and James Nolan are all set to leave Manchester United at the end of the season.
Arsenal are showing fresh interest in Mohammed Kudus, per talkSPORT and have added the West Ham forward to their list of potential transfer targets.
The forward once tipped to succeed Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie has found himself without a club aged 29. James Wilson bagged a brace on his Man Utd debut at 18, but has been unable to impress at Northampton Town this season.
Wilfried Zaha has all but ruled out a return to Crystal Palace in the future and appears content with his legacy at the club.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Manchester United are ready to join the race for Bryan Mbeumo when competition for the £60m-rated Brentford forward intensifies during the summer transfer window.
Rayan Ait-Nouri is to be offered a new contract by Wolves amid interest in his signature, with Liverpool said to have watched the full-back.
Chelsea are expected to discuss rewarding Moises Caicedo - who the club regard as one of the best midfielders in the world - with a new contract this summer.
DAILY MAIL
Manchester City and Real Madrid have suffered a transfer blow with Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz reportedly only keen to join Bayern Munich.
THE GUARDIAN
Police have launched an investigation into the deaths of two motorcyclists who were killed in a crash involving 11 riders during a British Superbikes event on Monday.
Caleb Ewan, at his peak one of Australian cycling's greatest talents, has stunned the sport by announcing his immediate retirement.
DAILY RECORD
Ben Doak has been handed a potential pathway to the Liverpool first team with Federico Chiesa 'torn' over his Anfield future.
The first specifics of the SPFL plans to overhaul the lower leagues have been revealed with the gruelling Championship play-offs set to change under the new plans.