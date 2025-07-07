England suffered against physical France in Euro 2025 defeat - Sarina Wiegman must correct issues before facing Netherlands

Is it too brazen a move to tell a senior England manager, one that has a formidable major tournament record, 'told you so?'

Perhaps it is. But, having sat through 87 minutes of what can only be described as one of the worst England performances of Sarina Wiegman's tenure, the sentiment feels relevant. Only the final three minutes (plus added time) can be exempt from scrutiny.

Many England observers, myself included, had picked flaws in the masterplan long before what happened against France happened. There was a foreboding sense of dread attached to Wiegman's starting selection, despite protestations of 'readiness'.

Are England robust enough in midfield? Are the wide players able to provide enough service and cover simultaneously? Is Jess Carter the best answer to the left-back lurch? Is Lauren James actually fit?

Image: France recorded three times as many shots on target as England

All reservations were validated by half-time. England were overrun, Alessia Russo isolated up top, and the raid on the Lionesses' left channel meant Carter was overexposed by the pace of Delphine Cascarino time and time again.

Problems in the midfield third were even more stark. Keira Walsh and Georgia Stanway - who had played just 151 minutes of football since December before this tournament - were no match for the dynamism of Sakina Karchaoui, Grace Geyoro and Oriane Jean-Francois. James, stationed as the No 10, became lost among the chaos of it all.

Players who know each other well, who won Euro 2022 together, looked every bit like strangers lumped together by necessity, not design.

England send alarm bells England became the first reigning champions to lose their first game at the next tournament of a women's Euros. It was also the first time since 2013 they had lost their opening group stage game.

Mistakes were numerous. For the first goal, I count four: Stanway's giveaway, Carter's poor positioning, Alex Greenwood's lacklustre attempt to stop the cross coming in and Leah Williamson's lack of awareness of where Marie-Antoinette Katoto was. Criticism on the latter two's involvement is harsher, because the first phase was particularly poor, but all played a part.

Williamson fronted up with honesty post-match, telling ITV that "cheap defending one-vs-one" was costly, and England were "not good enough on the ball". Both assessments are spot on. Beth Mead called her side "reactive". Lucy Bronze admitted they "did not have oomph soon enough."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Following England's Euro 2025 opening defeat to France, Beth Mead questioned how she was ruled offside for Alessia Russo's disallowed goal, whilst Jess Carter felt the Lionesses 'didn't show up'.

For the second goal, I count three faults: Williamson's inaction, Bronze's strange attempt to recover goal-side and Greenwood's failure to anticipate that maybe Sandy Baltimore had the skill (and luck) to wriggle free of both defenders. The gap to close the space was too big.

Speaking on BBC 5 live, recently retired England forward Fran Kirby offered further frank assessment: "It was very different to the Lionesses team I am used to playing in and watching." And yet, little of what transpired felt particularly surprising. Wiegman will have done extensive homework on France's physicality which renders the perseverance with an ineffective midfield three until the hour mark that much more baffling.

I take no pleasure from raising the same concerns many other writers did before Saturday's shocker. I merely recall to move the conversation onto what should happen now. What were the fundamental flaws and how are they best corrected?

Image: Lucy Bronze was left to ponder what went so wrong against France

A strong case must be put forward for Grace Clinton to start ahead of Stanway. A fully fit, match sharp Stanway is wonderfully tenacious and creative but this version is only harming England's flow. Even Ella Toone, on the field for 47 minutes less than Stanway, managed more progressive passes (3) into the final third than Stanway's one. For context, Walsh registered 11. Williamson landed 13 from central defence.

Clinton proved herself to be more influential when replacing Stanway late in the second half, coinciding with England's best spell. Her ability to put the ball at risk, operate in tight areas and play on the half turn are all qualities England were lacking. She should dovetail well with Walsh too, as the ball carrier, allowing the No 4 to carry out her foremost function - dictate from deep.

Image: Alex Greenwood and Leah Williamson engage in the first of many inquests as England look to recover from France loss

Although Wiegman "did not see it as a mistake" to start James in the No 10 role, everyone else who watched the game did. Rarely, if ever, has she appeared so visibly rattled on the touchline. Again, this is not to exult in the inevitability of the situation, because James is a match-winner and has been for England in the past. But here the balance was all wrong, that much was obvious.

Could the Chelsea forward - another whose preparation was blighted by injury - be better used out wide, or even as an impact sub? Both Toone and Jess Park are waiting in the wings.

Another consideration might be to rotate at full-back, offering Charles the chance to pursue what looks to be a promising relationship with Lauren Hemp on the left. There is no denying England missed the physicality of Millie Bright against France's aggressive press, but the Netherlands play a much more positional game, meaning emphasis on England being technically and tactically smart is more important.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player On Pitch to Pod, Nikita Parris and Jordan Nobbs discuss what changes Sarina Wiegman should make to England's starting XI for their clash with the Netherlands, and how they change their mindset going forward in the tournament.

Russo also needs someone to play off. She does not want to run the channels - like Aggie Beever-Jones can - so England need passers that can find her with regularity. The Chloe Kelly-Russo combination works for Arsenal, no reason why that relationship cannot be transferred to England's attack. Park is also a player who can unlock defences with splitting passes.

At least the depth of choice is something Wiegman can treasure. And England have the comfort of nothing being decided yet. Hopes of progression have been dented rather than doused.

They have awareness of where they went wrong - now it's their job to fix it.