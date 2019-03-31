Sunday Supplement podcast: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Raheem Sterling, the title race and more

Listen to the latest Sunday Supplement podcast as Jason Burt, John Cross and Alyson Rudd join Neil Ashton.

The writers first discuss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's appointment as Manchester United manager on a permanent basis, looking at what the Norwegian needs to do during the summer.

Sunday Supplement - tap or click to listen back

The journalists dissect the title race as Manchester City breeze past Fulham with Sergio Aguero a candidate to be crowned FWA Player of the Year.

Meanwhile, England's qualifier with Montenegro last Monday night is also on the agenda following racist chanting towards Raheem Sterling, Danny Rose and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

