James McCarthy to miss Republic of Ireland matches against Switzerland and Bulgaria

0:44 Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy says James McCarthy is continuing his recovery at Crystal Palace but is not fit enough to feature for the national side just yet Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy says James McCarthy is continuing his recovery at Crystal Palace but is not fit enough to feature for the national side just yet

James McCarthy will have to wait to make his Republic of Ireland return after dropping out of their latest squad.

The 28-year-old Crystal Palace midfielder will not feature in Thursday night's European Qualifier against Switzerland and Bulgaria's friendly visit to Dublin next Tuesday as he continues to work towards full fitness.

Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy, who named the former Everton player in his initial 40-man squad last month, has opted to give him more time after he made his first competitive start since January 2018 in last Tuesday's Carabao Cup clash with Colchester.

"I have spoken at length to James. He has recently moved to Crystal Palace and is only back playing", said manager, Mick McCarthy.

"James is completely free of injury, but the intensity of the Switzerland game was always going to be too much for James and we discussed that."

McCarthy has not played for his country since a 3-1 World Cup qualifier victory in Moldova in October 2016, with a succession of injuries limiting his participation for both club and country since.

Sheffield Wednesday 'keeper Keiren Westwood is also out of the Republic of Ireland squad with a knee problem, while Preston's Sean Maguire will not play after suffering an eye injury in training after being hit in the face by a ball.

Wolves wing-back Matt Doherty is the fourth withdrawal. He has been struggling with discomfort in his knee and is to undergo minor surgery this week.

Manchester United 'keeper Kieran O'Hara, currently on loan at Burton, Fulham defender Cyrus Christie and Luton frontman James Collins have been added to the squad.

The Republic currently top Group D with 10 points from four games.