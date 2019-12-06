Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Man United bigger than Man City

0:57 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks ahead to Saturday's Manchester derby Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks ahead to Saturday's Manchester derby

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United remain a bigger club than Manchester City despite their rivals' recent rise.

All eyes will be on the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening as the blue and red halves of the city collide in the 179th Manchester derby, shown live on Sky Sports Premier League.

United are 11 points behind reigning champions City, who have finished above their Manchester rivals in the league every season since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, winning three titles in that time.

But asked if United continue to be a bigger club than City, Solskjaer said without hesitation: "Yeah."

That response was to the point and shorter than an earlier answer that saw the Norwegian poke fun at City.

Solskjaer joined United as a player months after their near-neighbours dropped out of the Premier League in 1996, with City only returning to the top table in 2000 after falling as far as the third tier.

It meant the striker had to wait five years to get his first taste of a Manchester derby in April 2001.

"At least we play every year now! It took many years before I played a Manchester derby myself," Solskjaer said.

"But it's changed in a way. Of course Man City are a better team now than when I was playing.

"I think football has changed quite a lot. I think it allowed a few more proper tackles - with every little angle, everything being scrutinised now, it's more of a technical, tactical game than physical and mental one.

"But, still, a derby should be played as a derby. We don't play basketball, so we're ready for that if that happens."

To bridge that gap Solskjaer believes they need to continue on this current path, although predecessors David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho suggested City's spending power made it an uneven fight.

"Don't agree," he said. "What are you going to do? Are you going to give up and not challenge them? That's what we've got to get back to."

Solskjaer knows United need to rebuild and change the culture to one with "that hunger and selflessness that most of these players are showing".

The Norwegian is confident there are the resources and know-how to do that, although there remain other issues that are harder to solve.

Paul Pogba's future is arguably chief among them on the playing side after the midfielder brought back for a world-record fee in 2016 expressed his desire to leave over the summer.

The World Cup winner worked diligently during pre-season but has endured a difficult campaign, with the 26-year-old out since September with an ankle injury as speculation swirls about his future.

"Of course Paul's going to play when he gets his fitness," Solskjaer said. "He's one of the best players in the world when he's in form.

"We just need to give him time to be 100 per cent fit. It might be 45 minutes, the first game. It might be half an hour, it might be 90.

"It depends on what game he comes back in and I'm looking to get Paul back to where I had him a year ago."

Ahead of their clash on Saturday Night, we take a look back at the greatest goals in the Manchester Derby.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win against Burnley in the Premier League.

