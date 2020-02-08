Papers: Jack Grealish wants Manchester United summer move

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Sunday's national newspapers...

SUN ON SUNDAY

Jack Grealish sees Manchester United as his No 1 destination this summer should he leave Aston Villa.

Tottenham's exiled left-back Danny Rose will be watched by French giants Paris Saint-Germain when he turns out for Newcastle.

Everton want to sign Wigan striker Joe Gelhardt - the youngster dubbed as the new Wayne Rooney.

The Carabao Cup is in danger of being killed off by proposed changes to the Champions League.

Steve Lomas and Tony Gale have urged rebellious West Ham fans to stop the protests and get behind the club.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Mauricio Pochettino is still on Manchester United's radar and is hopeful of getting the job at Old Trafford, but the only way United will ditch Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is if they finish outside the top six.

Marcus Rashford is holding talks over a multi-million tie-up with Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports management company.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has joined the growing list of admirers coveting Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish.

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group are at the centre of a cheating storm in baseball after former Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora was found guilty of "sign stealing".

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Raheem Sterling believes he can return to fitness for the Champions League tie against Real Madrid, who are closely watching the Manchester City forward's availability.

Jack Grealish will consider a summer move to test himself at the next level, despite his loyalty to his boyhood club Aston Villa.

John Stones must make "improvements" to win back his place with Manchester City and England, according to Pep Guardiola.

THE MAIL ON SUNDAY

A radical eight-team Six Nations format has been proposed in response to South Africa's bid to join Europe's annual competition.

Pep Guardiola is keeping tabs on Athletic Bilbao defender Unai Nunez as he looks to overhaul his defensive options ahead of next season.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Manchester City are ready to admit defeat in their bid to lure Lionel Messi to the Premier League next season after being told he has got no plans to leave Barcelona.

SCOTTISH SUN ON SUNDAY

Celtic are lining up a summer deal for Cardiff City's Josh Murphy after Neil Lennon tried to sign the £11m winger on transfer deadline day.

SUNDAY MAIL

Celtic boss Neil Lennon believes Leigh Griffiths is now ready to shine for Scotland again.