Liverpool vs Chelsea: Create your own trophy party with Sky Sports Fanzone

Liverpool supporters will be able to create their own Premier League title party at home and have the ability to watch with family and friends thanks to Sky Sports Fanzone.

Sky Sports will offer the fixture with Chelsea as one of its 25 free-to-air games as part of Project Restart after discussions with the Premier League and Liverpool.

With matches still taking place behind closed doors, Liverpool supporters will be able to have their own Premier League title party at home and the ability to watch with family and friends thanks to Sky Sports Fanzone. It will be open for anyone to use even without a Sky Sports log-in.

Whether you're a Sky Sports subscriber or not, everyone will be able to use a new feature on the Sky Sports website on your phone (optimised on iOS for iPhone 8 and above), laptop or PC to watch select matches with friends in a video room and interact while the action unfolds, giving them the chance to chat about the match and influence the crowd noise they hear on screen. It will run from an hour before the game until an hour after the game.

Users of the app can post predictions, join in-match polls and use the Sky Sports stats to fuel the virtual conversation.

Liverpool's players and staff will be presented with their medals and the Premier League trophy on a special podium built on the Kop, surrounded by fan banners.

Sir Kenny Dalglish, Liverpool's manager when they last won the title in 1990, will be part of the trophy presentation party.

Watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live on Sky Pick, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event on July 22 from 8pm; Kick-off 8.15pm

How to watch Sky Pick

Pick is 159 on Sky and 144 on Freeview. You can also watch on Now TV.