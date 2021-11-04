Sir Alex Ferguson phone call stopped Man City signing Cristiano Ronaldo - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Sir Alex Ferguson ruined Manchester City's hopes of signing Cristiano Ronaldo over the summer in a phone call with the Portuguese star which lasted only 20 seconds.

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo could have been playing for Manchester City this weekend

Arsenal's hopes of signing £60m-rated Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak have been boosted by the Sweden international's admission that he would love to play in the Premier League.

Newcastle are reportedly trying to hijack Marseille's move for Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi.

Former lightweight world champion Viktor Kotochigov has suffered burns after being the victim of an acid attack while in England for a training camp.

DAILY MAIL

Another former Yorkshire cricketer of Asian heritage has come forward with fresh claims of racial misconduct at the county, dating back to the early 2000s.

Image: Kyle Walker is a doubt for the Manchester derby with a foot injury

Kyle Walker is a major doubt for Manchester City's derby clash with United on Saturday after suffering a foot injury.

Manchester United and Barcelona are monitoring Manchester City starlet James McAtee as his contract enters its last 18 months.

Southampton are monitoring £15m-rated Red Bull Salzburg striker Chukwubuike Adamu.

Only five Premier League clubs have ditched single-use plastic bottles at their training grounds, with neither Tottenham nor Chelsea - who played in the first net zero carbon match in September - on that list.

THE SUN

Chelsea are plotting a January move for Fenerbahce defender Attila Szalai, the man dubbed "Hungary's Virgil van Dijk".

Cristiano Ronaldo could make Manchester his permanent home after his playing days come to an end.

Barcelona have joined Brazilian side Palmeiras as a potential suitor for Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani, if he becomes a free agent next summer.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Bowling guru Troy Cooley, one of the masterminds of England's 2005 Ashes victory, has joined Chris Silverwood's set-up in a massive boost ahead of this winter's series in Australia.

Image: Xavi and Al-Sadd are on collision course

DAILY STAR

Manchester United will not be offering a coaching role to Cristiano Ronaldo despite his previous admission it would be a "retirement dream".

DAILY EXPRESS

Xavi and his current club Al-Sadd are set for an ugly stand-off as rumours over his impending move to manage Barcelona continue to swirl.

DAILY RECORD

Travelling Rangers fans were left furious after only two turnstiles were opened for the Europa League clash at Brondby and also criticised Danish police for "out of order" tactics.

Victor Wanyama is keen on a return to Celtic and revealed a loan move from Southampton last season broke down over finances.