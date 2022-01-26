Nnamdi Ofoborh: Rangers midfielder racially abused online as he plays FIFA

Ofoborh sent racist abuse on Twitch during a live stream; midfielder shares the messages on Instagram; Rangers report the comments to Police Scotland; Show Racism the Red Card: "Platforms can, and must, do more to protect all users"

Rangers have condemned the "disgraceful" racist abuse sent to Nnamdi Ofoborh as he streamed himself playing games online.

The midfielder shared screenshots on Instagram highlighting the abuse he suffered during the session on Twitch while he was playing FIFA.

A Rangers spokesperson said: "We are aware of these disgraceful comments and have reported them to Police Scotland."

Show Racism the Red card added: "The thoughts of everyone at Show Racism the Red Card are with Nnamdi and we are writing to both him and his club to offer our support.

"Over 50 per cent of young people and players we work with in Scotland have seen or experienced racist abuse on gaming platforms in the last year.

"Platforms can, and must, do more to protect all users. Until then, online gaming cannot be considered a safe space for people of colour."

Image: Ofoborh (left) is yet to feature for Rangers since joining the club due to a heart condition

A heart issue means Ofoborh is yet to play for the Scottish Premiership leaders since arriving from Bournemouth in the summer.

The 22-year-old is still undergoing tests, with manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst unsure of when he may return.

Van Bronckhorst said last month: "At the moment, he's still being tested.

"I spoke with him when I arrived and we just have to wait until he sees the doctors and the results and we can go from there."

"But, so far, nothing is decided."

