Brendan Rodgers on potential Leicester exits: 'I don't know what will happen'

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has admitted he doesn't know what will happen before the end of the transfer window as speculation intensifies about the futures of some of his players.

Ahead of the defeat to Southampton, Rodgers said Wesley Fofana was left out of the squad because the Chelsea target was not in the right frame of mind to play, while Youri Tielemans, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal this summer, was dropped to the bench.

Fofana watched Saturday's match alongside supporters at the King Power Stadium and saw James Maddison's smart free-kick put Leicester ahead early in the second half. But Che Adams' introduction changed the dynamics, with the super sub lashing home a leveller before scoring a sublime scissor kick as Saints ran out 2-1 victors.

The full-time whistle was greeted by a smattering of boos and after the game Rodgers said he understood the fans' frustrations, while admitting he didn't know if the likes of Fofana and Tielemans would still be at the club by the end of the transfer window.

Rodgers: It's a challenging time

"It's a challenging time, there's no doubt about that," the Leicester boss told Sky Sports.

"From where the club has been over last few years, been up there challenging the top four and winning trophies, and of course supporters they look at the club over the course of the summer and they get excited by having new signings and seeing them develop and seeing us push on.

"We haven't been able to do that. So, the atmosphere, it is difficult, and I totally understand it from the supporters because they want to see us continually push on.

"Obviously, the players, they themselves would like to have that competition in the squad as well, but at the moment, my concentration is purely on the players that are here and the players that are here and fully committed to helping the team gain results."

Rodgers: 'I don't know what will happen'

When asked if it is a concern if players might have to leave, he added: "I don't know at this stage. There have been a few offers in for some of the players but nowhere near the valuation the club would want to sell.

"None of them are for sale. That is the reality of it, however, I know how the game works and how the business works, but at this moment in time there are a few weeks to go in the window.

"I don't know what will happen but my only concentration is the players we have here and getting them back to that level of confidence and turning 60 minutes of good work into 90 minutes of good work and results."

Rodgers on Fofana: 'He's not in right frame of mind' Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers on Wesley Fofana's absence against Southampton:



"In terms of Wesley, just a young player who is not quite in the right frame of mind at the moment to play.



"A lot going on behind the scenes, which I understand. It's a difficult moment for him.



"He's a good kid, he's been great for us whilst he's been here and at this moment it's a difficult one for him.



"You can't afford that... certainly playing a Premier League game if you're not 100 per cent fully focused."

'We showed desperation to get a result'

Leicester's defeat means they have just one point from their opening three games and it was a case of the same old story for Rodgers and his side as defensive issues saw them throw away a lead again, just as they did against Brentford at the King Power Stadium on the opening day of the season.

"Very disappointed with the result," Rodgers added.

"We hope to make improvements from the last time we were here (against Brentford) in terms of managing the lead better and unfortunately we were unable to do that.

"I thought we started the game so well and I think as soon as we went in front I think we showed a little bit of maybe that feeling where we're at, maybe as a team and as a club, that desperation to get the result.

"Then we stopped doing what we've been really, really good at in that opening hour."

Hasenhuttl: 'We didn't accept we weren't good enough'

There was no such issues in the visiting camp, with Saints again showing their new-found steely resolve.

Last week they recovered from a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 with Leeds and on Saturday they bounced back to beat the Foxes.

"We had last year a game here where we also conceded a goal nearly at the same time and then we lost 4-1, I think," Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl said.

"Today maybe when you want to speak about the difference, it's that there is a team that is super believing in what we're doing and didn't accept that we are not strong enough to take something here.

"This was very, very good to watch from everybody and a big compliment to the group, how it was working during the week because it's not a coincidence."