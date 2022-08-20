Leicester City 1-2 Southampton: Che Adams sparks comeback as Saints grab first win of season

Che Adams’ second-half double saw Southampton comeback from a goal down to secure their first win of the Premier League season with a 2-1 victory at Leicester.

Brendan Rodgers, who revealed he left out Wesley Fofana because the defender wasn't in the right frame of mind amid speculation about a potential move to Chelsea, saw his side take the lead thanks to James Maddison's free-kick in the 54th minute.

One, a change in system, and two I mentioned in the week about coming into a Premier League game and maybe some players who maybe just aren't in the right frame of mind. That's the reason for the change.

However, defensive issues once again cost Leicester as substitute Adams bundled home an equaliser from close range just nine minutes after coming on.

Things got worse for Leicester, but even better for Adams and Saints as the striker volleyed home James Ward-Prowse's cross to hand Ralph Hasenhuttl's side their first win of the campaign.

On the other hand, boos from the home fans greeted the final whistle as Leicester still wait for their first win of the season, while off-field issues surrounding the futures of the likes of Fofana and Youri Tielemans, who was dropped to the bench for tactical reasons, remain.

How Saints stunned Leicester...

Both sides set a frantic pace at the start of the game, but it was a case of defences on top for the majority of the half, which has not necessarily been the case with these two teams in recent times.

Team news... Wesley Fofana was conspicuous by his absence from the Leicester squad against Southampton.



The defender had been left out of the matchday group having grown unsettled amid interest from Chelsea.



Harvey Barnes and Ayoze Perez came in for Fofana and Youri Tielemans, while Sekou Mara, Joe Aribo and Adam Armstrong started for Saints.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's deep cross created an opening for Ayoze Perez, but the forward failed to connect with a volley at the far post, while at the other end, Sekou Mara thought he'd given the visitors the lead with a superb finish, but the offside flag was correctly raised to cancel out the goal.

The best chance of the half arguably fell to Harvey Barnes, who pounced on a loose Southampton pass before driving into the area and firing wide of the far post.

Player ratings Leicester: Ward (6), Castagne (7), Amartey (6), Evans (6), Justin (6), Ndidi (6), Dewsbury-Hall (7), Maddison (7), Perez (6), Barnes (6), Vardy (6).



Subs: Daka (6), Tielemans (6), Iheanacho (n/a).



Southampton: Bazunu (7), Bella-Kotchap (7), Salisu (7), Walker-Peters (8), Ward-Prowse (7), Lavia (6), Djenepo (6), Elyounoussi (7), Mara (7), Aribo (6), Armstrong (6).



Subs: Adams (9), Armstrong (7), Lyanco (n/a).



Man of the match: Che Adams.

Leicester took the lead early in the second half as Maddison whipped a free kick around the wall to beat goalkeeper Gavin Bazuna and find the bottom corner.

However, with Chelsea target Fofana watching on from the stands, Leicester's defence buckled as Mohammed Salisu's long throw was touched on by Armel Bella-Kotchap into substitute Adams, who smashed home a first-time strike from close range to bring the scores level.

Saints completed the turnaround six minutes from time when Adams volleyed home Ward-Prowse's cross to seal a superb away win for Hasenhuttl and his side.

It's Carabao Cup action up next for Leicester. They travel to Stockport in the second round on Tuesday; kick-off 7.45pm. Their next Premier League assignment is a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Saturday August 27; kick-off 3pm.

Meanwhile, Southampton are also in Carabao Cup action on Tuesday when they travel to Cambridge United; kick-off 7.45pm. Their next Premier League game is also on Saturday August 27 when they host Manchester United; kick-off 12.30pm.