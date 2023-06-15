Pick your England starting XI to face Malta in Euro 2024 qualifying

Gareth Southgate and his England squad continue their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign against Malta on Friday, but what would your starting XI look like?

It's been a long season for the England players which included a mid-season World Cup, but they have two more assignments before they can embark on their summer holidays.

Gareth Southgate's side's bid to qualify for next summer's Euros in Germany continues with games against Malta on Friday and North Macedonia on Monday.

The England boss has a 23-man squad at his disposal, including Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze who recieved his first call-up.

Will he get a debut? Will Trent Alexander-Arnold get a chance to shine in England's midfield? Will England look at playing Alexander-Arnold and John Stones in the hybrid roles they performed in so well for Liverpool and Man City respectively? Will Harry Maguire keep his place in the starting XI? Is it time for experimenting at all or will Southgate stick with the tried and tested?

So, what would your England starting XI look like to face Malta?

England's squad to face Malta and North Macedonia...

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), James Maddison (Leicester), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham).

Forwards: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Callum Wilson (Newcastle).

