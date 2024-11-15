Harry Kane: England captain understood Greece decision and will start against Republic of Ireland, Lee Carsley says

England interim head coach Lee Carsley says Harry Kane understood the decision to leave him out of the win against Greece and has backed the striker to bounce back against Republic of Ireland on Sunday.

The interim boss' bold attacking selection backfired in the reverse fixture at Wembley, where the visitors' historic 2-1 win helped put them in control of Group B2 heading into Thursday's Olympic Stadium encounter.

Greece knew they would seal automatic promotion to the Nations League top tier with a match to spare if they avoided defeat, in the process consigning England to the play-offs in Thomas Tuchel's first camp.

Carsley once again raised eyebrows with his selection as he named Kane on the bench, but replacement Ollie Watkins scored early in a win wrapped up by an Odysseas Vlachodimos own goal and Curtis Jones' beautiful flick.

Carsley praised the "great example" set by Kane and backed him to bounce back on Sunday, confirming he will start against the Republic of Ireland.

Image: Carsley says he expects Kane to start against Republic of Ireland on Sunday

"It was brilliant for Ollie to get a goal," Carsley said. "It's important that I think if we are going to put these players in a position where we are going to go and win the World Cup then these players need to have as many experiences as they can.

"So, it was no slight on Harry. He'll start the next game and I think there are a lot of positives to take from that performance."

'Congrats on your debuts' Kane will be desperate to make a point against the Republic of Ireland on Sunday, but the England captain saw the bigger picture after the Athens triumph.



“What a shift from all the boys! Massive win to have the group in our hands,” he posted on X. “Congrats Lewis (Hall), Morgan (Rogers) and Curtis on your debuts.”

'It's important other players get experience'

Asked about Kane's reaction to being named on the bench, Carsley said: "He was absolutely fine. It would be fair to say he wants to play every game, like all top players do.

"I think he understands that it's important that other players experience that kind of experience that we had tonight.

"He's a great example to the rest of the players and I expect him to start on Sunday and play well."

It was no slight on Harry. He'll start the next game and I think there are a lot of positives to take from that performance.

'I see the quality England have''

Image: Curtis Jones scored on his England debut in Greece

It was a solid all-round display on what could have been a tricky night in Greece, where Carsley says he took no personal satisfaction from his decisions to start Watkins and hand Jones his debut.

"No, none at all, to be fair," the interim boss said. "None at all.

"I see the quality that the players have got. You're now seeing it in terms of the younger ones, that they're more than capable with the mentality and quality they've got to play in stages like tonight.

"I thought a lot of the players, especially the younger ones - well, all of the players, to be fair - played with such quality tonight.

"Think about the two wide players, Anthony (Gordon) and Noni (Madueke), so attacking, so direct. Lewis Hall coming on at half-time, Rico (Lewis). You know, the age of these players.

"There's a lot, a lot of positives. Curtis was outstanding tonight. I thought he played with quality, played with a matureness that I've seen.

"We saw it in the summer, we played him in that deeper role. He's playing a different role for Liverpool, so he showed that he can adapt and he is intelligent enough to know where the space is.

"I thought Jude (Bellingham) was really good as well tonight. Him, Conor (Gallagher) and Curtis had a really good combination together in terms of the spaces that we thought we might be able to find.

"We did during the game which caused Greece problems, so a lot of positives tonight."

'Decision to drop Kane vindicated to an extent'

Sky Sports News' Rob Dorsett in Athens:

"All the talk before the game was about the absence of Kane, who was dropped by Carsley.

"It's a decision I still don't understand myself because why would you drop England's all-time leading goal scorer for a game you must win?

"Carsley said after the game it was a tactical choice and it didn't backfire, and in fact, the man they replaced Kane with in Watkins scored within seven minutes.

"So, to an extent, Carsley was vindicated by that, but Watkins did struggle to make an impact elsewhere in the game.

Image: England's Jude Bellingham has hit form again

"England went on to win comfortably in the end.

"Curtis Jones will remember Athens for the night when he made his senior debut and scored a sublime goal - one that it will be tough to better in whatever remains of his England career.

"Jude Bellingham was once again outstanding, and behind much of the good stuff that England mustered, but his goal-deserving shot will go down as a Vlachodimos own-goal.

"In truth, 3-0 flatters England somewhat. It might have been very different, had Jordan Pickford not made two world-class saves when the game was still very much in the balance.

"But the facts remain - England are now top of their Nations League group, and look very well placed for promotion back to the elite company of Group A - barring an unlikely upset from Republic of Ireland at Wembley on Sunday."

What's next?

England's final Nations League game, and Lee Carsley's last in charge, sees the Republic of Ireland visit Wembley on Sunday, kick-off 5pm.