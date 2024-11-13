Greece 0-3 England: Three Lions romp to victory to seize control of Nations League promotion hopes

England avenged their Greek oddity at Wembley by seizing control of automatic promotion hopes from Group B2 in the Nations League with a 3-0 victory in Athens capped by a superb Curtis Jones back-heeled finish.

Provided Lee Carsley ends his spell as interim boss with a victory of any kind against the Republic of Ireland on Sunday, new manager Thomas Tuchel will avoid beginning his reign next March with a play-off, but instead the fresh slate of a set of World Cup Qualifiers.

The Three Lions, who were beaten at home by Greece last month, got off to the perfect start as Ollie Watkins justified his selection with a close-range finish after excellent play involving Noni Madueke and Jude Bellingham down the right flank (7).

Image: Watkins justified Lee Carsley's decision to start him

Player ratings Greece: Vlachodimos (5), Koulierakis (5), Mavropanos (5), Rota (5), Tsimikas (4), Masouras (4), Bakasetas (5), Zafeiris (6), Tzolis (5), Siopis (5), Pavlidis (5).



Subs: Giannoulis (6), Pelkas (7), Konstantelias (n/a), Mantalos (n/a), Ioannidis (6).



England: Pickford (8), Walker (6), Konsa (6), Guehi (6), Lewis (7), Gallagher (6), Jones (8), Bellingham (8), Madueke (8), Watkins (7), Gordon (7).



Subs: Gibbs-White (6), Kane (6), Hall (6), Rogers (7), Bowen (6).



Man of the match: Jude Bellingham.

Greece had lost all four previous home games against England but knew they would seal automatic promotion to the Nations League top tier if they avoided defeat. Fotis Ioannidis was presented with their best chance but Jordan Pickford tipped his shot around the post.

England, who were hampered by nine withdrawals since Carsley named his squad for his final camp, absorbed a period of pressure to find the goals they needed to take control of the group as Bellingham's marauding run and shot struck the post before ricocheting over the line via the back of the hapless goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos.

It moved England above Greece by virtue of a superior head-to-head - but Jones' audacious flick from substitute Morgan Gibbs-White's cross put the seal on a hugely impressive victory in hostile surroundings. Provided England match - or better - Greece's result in the final round of fixtures, they will be promoted to League A.

How England wrestled control of their destiny

Image: Watkins guides his first-time finish into the net

Tuchel's tenure starts in less than 50 days, and he looks set to avoid an unnecessary schedule disruptor. England played with urgency throughout the second half in their desperation to find the goals which means they leapfrog their opponents.

Before Vlachodimos' misfortune, Rico Lewis drew a good save before Bellingham clipped the post with a header from another teasing Madueke cross.

Team news Evangelos Pavlidis, who scored both goals at Wembley last month, led the line once more for Greece. Christos Zafeiris and Konstantinos Tsimikas started in two changes to the side that beat England.

Harry Kane was named on the bench as Ollie Watkins was given the nod up front. Rico Lewis was picked at left-back while Curtis Jones was handed a full senior debut alongside Conor Gallagher in midfield. Noni Madueke made his first start.

This interim period for England has drifted into an uneasy holding pattern. There has been criticism of the decision for Tuchel to start his position on January 1, and he knows he therefore needs a fast start during his first camp in March.

Image: England's Jude Bellingham impressed in the No 10 role

Carlsey spoke about needing to create more leaders in the group as justification for giving Watkins the chance to start ahead of Harry Kane, besides his ability to stretch defences. He called on his players to dilute a hostile atmosphere in Athens, with the ultimate goal of winning the World Cup.

Right now, that still feels a long way away, but throughout his time in the hot seat, Carsley has looked to evolve England in the post-Gareth Southgate era. Kyle Walker captained the side for only the third time on his 92nd appearance but five of the starting XI had fewer than 10 caps.

Image: Bellingham and Noni Madueke combined for the opener

With the nine players withdrawn from the squad, with it went 241 caps worth of experience but Watkins' early opener settled any nerves. It was the first goal Greece have conceded on home soil in a year, but they very nearly levelled when Kostas Tsimikas combined well down the left to draw a smart save from Pickford at his near post.

The brilliance of Madueke going forward was a feature of the first half, but it was Bellingham who stood out across the piece with his power to force England's second goal. Here was a reminder of the strength in depth that Tuchel will possess, typified by Jones' uplifting flick.

Carsley's bold selection backfired last month but worked this time. England are on course for promotion.

What's next?

England's final Nations League game, and Lee Carsley's last in charge, sees the Republic of Ireland visit Wembley on Sunday, kick-off 5pm.