Nations League 2024/25 fixtures, results, table, schedule, teams, venues: All you need to know about tournament

The Nations League's fourth edition is reaching its conclusion, with issues over promotion, relegation and play-offs to be settled.

The competition was created to remove the unpopular friendlies from the calendar by replacing them with meaningful fixtures - and as before, it will be partially linked with European qualification for the next World Cup in 2026.

Image: France were crowned champions in 2021 after beating Spain

Previous men's Nations League winners 2019: Portugal (beat Netherlands 1-0 in Porto in the final)

2021: France (beat Spain 2-1 in Milan in the final)

2023: Spain (beat Croatia 5-4 on penalties after a 0-0 draw in Rotterdam in the final)

Sky Sports takes a look at UEFA's newest competition and everything you need to know about the latest edition...

What do we know so far from the Nations League?

Qualified for finals: France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Croatia, Spain, Denmark

Relegation from League A to League B: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Israel, Poland, Switzerland

League A/B play-offs: Belgium, Greece, Hungary, Austria, Scotland, Serbia

Promotion from League B to League A: England, Norway

League B/C play-offs: Armenia, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Kosovo, Bulgaria

Relegation from League B to League C: Finland, Kazakhstan, Montenegro

Promotion from League C to League B: North Macedonia, Sweden, Romania, Northern Ireland

Possible relegation from League C to D: Lithuania, Azerbaijan, Latvia, Luxembourg

League C/D play-offs: Malta, Gibraltar

Promotion from League D to League C: Moldova, San Marino

How does the league phase work?

Forget about the new Champions League format - the Nations League still follows the conventional system whereby each team will play six matches in their group, one home and one away against the other three nations in the group.

The 54 UEFA member associations participating were divided into four leagues based on their results in the 2022/23 Nations League. Two years ago, England and Wales were relegated to League B, while Scotland were promoted to League A. Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland remain in Leagues B and C respectively.

The fourth-placed teams in Leagues A and B are automatically relegated to League B and C respectively. As before, the four group winners in Leagues B and C, as well as the two group winners in League D, are automatically promoted to Leagues A, B and C respectively.

The two lowest-ranked fourth-placed teams in League C, meanwhile, are relegated to League D.

And the winners of the four League A groups progress to the final?

No - that's changed since the last edition. Now, the Nations League has been expanded with an additional knockout round to be played in March 2025.

The League A group winners and runners-up will participate in home-and-away quarter-finals between March 20-25, with the winners of these ties qualifying for the finals next June.

Any other changes to the format?

Furthermore, the third-ranked teams of League A and the runners-up of League B, as well as the third-ranked teams of League B and the runners-up of League C, will play a home-and-away promotion/relegation play-off.

There will also be play-offs between the two best-ranked fourth-placed teams from League C and the two runners-up from League D.

So when are the Nations League finals?

Image: Spain are the holders of the Nations League

The finals - to be staged by one of the four nations that qualify - are set to take place in June 2025.

The semi-finals will take place on June 4/5. The winners progress to the final on June 8, while the two beaten semi-finalists will face off for third place earlier on the same day﻿.

When is the draw for the promotion/relegation play-offs?

The draw for the promotion/relegation play-offs will be held on November 22 2024 along with the draw for the League A quarter-finals.

Do teams qualify for World Cup 2026 through Nations League?

The road to Canada, Mexico and the United States technically starts here. When it comes to the draw for World Cup Qualification, each national team involved will also be placed in a ranked table, based on the performance in the 2024/25 Nations League.

Essentially, the four highest-ranked teams who do not then secure an automatic place at the 2026 World Cup will be granted a play-off safety net.

For 2026 World Cup Qualifying, there will be 12 groups of either four or five teams. Only the group winners will qualify automatically for the tournament.

The 12 group runners-up and four best Nations League group winners, based on the Nations League overall ranking, will be drawn into four play-off paths, playing two rounds of single-match play-offs (semi-finals with the seeded teams to host, followed by finals, with the home teams to be drawn).

The four path winners will qualify for the World Cup finals.

Nations League 2024/25 draw in full

League A

Group A1 : Croatia, Portugal, Poland, Scotland .

: Croatia, Portugal, Poland, . Group A2 : Italy, Belgium, France, Israel.

: Italy, Belgium, France, Israel. Group A3 : Netherlands, Hungary, Germany, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

: Netherlands, Hungary, Germany, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Group A4: Spain, Denmark, Switzerland, Serbia.

League B

Group B1 : Czech Republic, Ukraine, Albania, Georgia.

: Czech Republic, Ukraine, Albania, Georgia. Group B2 : England , Finland, Republic of Ireland , Greece.

: , Finland, , Greece. Group B3 : Austria, Norway, Slovenia, Kazakhstan.

: Austria, Norway, Slovenia, Kazakhstan. Group B4: Wales, Iceland, Montenegro, Turkey.

League C

Group C1 : Sweden, Azerbaijan, Slovakia, Estonia.

: Sweden, Azerbaijan, Slovakia, Estonia. Group C2 : Romania, Kosovo, Cyprus, Lithuania.

: Romania, Kosovo, Cyprus, Lithuania. Group C3 : Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Northern Ireland , Belarus.

: Luxembourg, Bulgaria, , Belarus. Group C4: Armenia, Faroe Islands, North Macedonia, Latvia.

League D

Group D1 : Gibraltar, San Marino, Liechtenstein.

: Gibraltar, San Marino, Liechtenstein. Group D2: Moldova, Malta, Andorra.

Scotland fixtures

Scotland 2-3 Poland

Portugal 2-1 Scotland

Croatia 2-1 Scotland

Scotland 0-0 Portugal

Scotland 1-0 Croatia

Poland 1-2 Scotland

England fixtures

Republic of Ireland 0-2 England

England 2-0 Finland

England 1-2 Greece

Finland 1-3 England

Greece 0-3 England

England 5-0 Republic of Ireland

Republic of Ireland fixtures

Republic of Ireland 0-2 England

Republic of Ireland 0-2 Greece

Finland 1-2 Republic of Ireland

Greece 2-0 Republic of Ireland

Republic of Ireland 1-0 Finland

England 5-0 Republic of Ireland

Wales fixtures

Wales 0-0 Turkey

Montenegro 1-2 Wales

Iceland 2-2 Wales

Wales 1-0 Montenegro

Turkey 0-0 Wales

Wales vs Iceland - 19/11/24

Northern Ireland fixtures

Northern Ireland 2-0 Luxembourg

Bulgaria 1-0 Northern Ireland

Belarus 0-0 Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland 5-0 Bulgaria

Northern Ireland 2-0 Belarus

Luxembourg 2-2 Northern Ireland

Nations League 2024/25 schedule