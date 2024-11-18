Poland 1-2 Scotland: Andy Robertson's late winner hands Scots a Nations League lifeline

Captain Andy Robertson was Scotland's hero with a stoppage-time winner to snatch a 2-1 victory over Poland which secured them a Nations League relegation lifeline.

Scotland knew it was win or bust in Warsaw as they looked for back-to-back victories to at least earn them third spot in Group A1 and a relegation play-off.

John McGinn was handed a start after his vital goal against Croatia and he sent the Tartan Army wild just three minutes in as he smashed home the ball with Ben Doak once again providing the assist.

Image: Scotland's John McGinn celebrates with his team-mates after scoring to make it 1-0

Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominay then hit the woodwork, while Craig Gordon produced some fine saves to give Steve Clarke's side hope at the break.

Kamil Piatkowski's stunning strike pulled Poland level, but Robertson's late header spared Scotland heartache and they now face a play-off in March to keep their place in the Nations League's top tier, with Michal Probierz's Poland side relegated.

Scotland saved after Warsaw drama

Image: Back-to-back wins keep Scotland's Nations League Group A hopes alive

Scotland missed out on second place after Croatia got the point they needed in a 1-1 draw at home to Portugal but the victory also boosted chances of Clarke's men edging their way into pot two of next month's World Cup qualifying draw.

Scotland are looking for Georgia or Estonia to grab some sort of result away to the Czech Republic and Slovakia respectively on Tuesday.

McGinn came into the Scotland team along with Lyndon Dykes after netting the only goal against Croatia on Friday and Gordon shook off a virus to start.

The opening moments were a sign of things to come. There was a scare for Scotland inside 60 seconds until Robertson made a crucial covering block.

An incisive pass from Gilmour soon gave Doak the chance to set up McGinn, who swept home with his right foot.

Image: Ben Doak shone for Scotland in Warsaw

Doak was everywhere in the opening stages, making interventions deep in his own half and beating his man before putting in another dangerous ball.

The home side soon began creating a series of chances. Gordon saved from Jakub Kaminski, Piatkowski and Karol Swiderski, who also missed a sitter, while Sebastian Szymanski had a weak effort blocked.

Doak had a shot saved on the break in the midst of the home pressure before Scotland settled down and began knocking the ball about with confidence and purpose.

The chances followed. Dykes' shot rippled the side-netting, Gilmour hit the crossbar from nearly 30 yards and Doak sent McTominay clear but the Napoli man was denied by a save after great skill.

McTominay then hit the post before Robertson's shot was deflected over, while Gordon and John Souttar came to Scotland's rescue at the other end.

As things stood at half-time, Scotland were behind Croatia on goals scored with Portugal 1-0 up in Split.

Image: Poland's Kamil Piatkowski celebrates after scoring to make it 1-1 against Scotland

The second half started in exactly the same manner. Souttar cleared off the line before McGinn's pass was turned just past the post with Scotland players lining up on the six-yard line. McTominay soon fired well over from another decent chance.

Poland got back on the front foot and eventually worked a shooting chance as Scotland defended their box in numbers, with Piatkowski sending an unstoppable strike into the top corner.

Scotland were back at the bottom of the table but still needed just one goal to move them up to second. Dykes looked like he had got it when he headed Gilmour's cross towards the top corner but Lukasz Skorupski leapt to claw the ball away.

News of a Croatia equaliser proved another blow for Scotland manager Clarke, but Scotland had half-chances. Robertson fired over, Ryan Christie's header was saved and Kenny McLean headed over before the captain had the final say to the delight of his team-mates and the travelling fans.

What the win means for Scotland

Scotland have confirmed third place in Group A1 and will now play a two-legged play-off in March against a League B runner-up to determine who plays in Nations League Group A in the next tournament.

Two confirmed potential opponents are Greece and Austria, the other two will be decided after Tuesday's games.

The play-off draw is on Friday with the games scheduled for March 20 and 23. Scotland will be at Hampden Park for the second leg.

Clarke's side are also set to be in Pot 3 for the World Cup qualifiers, starting next summer.

They will rise to Pot 2 if the Czech Republic lose to Georgia or Slovakia lose to Estonia - both play on Tuesday.

What's next for Scotland?