Martin Odegaard injury: Arsenal midfielder set to miss another six weeks with knee injury suffered against West Ham - Paper Talk
Plus: Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma is stretchered off moments into his first appearance of the 2025/26 season; Newcastle contact FIFA regarding compensation for Yoane Wissa's injury; Christian Horner is in talks with Ferrari regarding the team principal role
Monday 13 October 2025 23:14, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...
THE TIMES
Martin Odegaard is expected to miss another six weeks with the knee injury he suffered against West Ham United.
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Deals, rumours, news on your phone
- Download the Sky Sports app for expert analysis, best video & more
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW📺
THE DAILY MAIL
Newcastle United have reached out to FIFA following an injury setback for Yoane Wissa.
THE SUN
Chelsea striker David Fofana has been ordered to pay a total of £12,130 after driving his Cadillac Escalade without a valid licence or insurance.
Former Leicester defender and Premier League winner Christian Fuchs was spotted in the stands at Newport County - sparking talk that he could be joining the coaching team.
THE GUARDIAN
UEFA is planning to give clubs more time to resolve potential multiclub ownership (MCO) issues next season following the controversy that led to Crystal Palace being expelled last summer from the Europa League.
DAILY MIRROR
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma was substituted with an injury just moments into his first appearance of the season on Sunday night. The 29-year-old had missed the beginning of Spurs' campaign with a knee problem.
THE ATHLETIC
Ferland Mendy is set to return to partial training with his Real Madrid team-mates this week for the first time in almost six months.