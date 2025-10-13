Martin Odegaard injury: Arsenal midfielder set to miss another six weeks with knee injury suffered against West Ham - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE TIMES

Martin Odegaard is expected to miss another six weeks with the knee injury he suffered against West Ham United.

Image: Martin Odegaard suffered the injury in a first-half collision at the Emirates Stadium

THE DAILY MAIL

Newcastle United have reached out to FIFA following an injury setback for Yoane Wissa.

Image: Yoane Wissa poses for photographs after signing for Newcastle United

THE SUN

Chelsea striker David Fofana has been ordered to pay a total of £12,130 after driving his Cadillac Escalade without a valid licence or insurance.

Former Leicester defender and Premier League winner Christian Fuchs was spotted in the stands at Newport County - sparking talk that he could be joining the coaching team.

THE GUARDIAN

UEFA is planning to give clubs more time to resolve potential multiclub ownership (MCO) issues next season following the controversy that led to Crystal Palace being expelled last summer from the Europa League.

DAILY MIRROR

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma was substituted with an injury just moments into his first appearance of the season on Sunday night. The 29-year-old had missed the beginning of Spurs' campaign with a knee problem.

THE ATHLETIC

Ferland Mendy is set to return to partial training with his Real Madrid team-mates this week for the first time in almost six months.