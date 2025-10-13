 Skip to content

Martin Odegaard injury: Arsenal midfielder set to miss another six weeks with knee injury suffered against West Ham - Paper Talk

Plus: Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma is stretchered off moments into his first appearance of the 2025/26 season; Newcastle contact FIFA regarding compensation for Yoane Wissa's injury; Christian Horner is in talks with Ferrari regarding the team principal role

Monday 13 October 2025 23:14, UK

Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE TIMES

Martin Odegaard is expected to miss another six weeks with the knee injury he suffered against West Ham United.

Martin Odegaard suffered the injury in a first-half collision at the Emirates Stadium
THE DAILY MAIL

Newcastle United have reached out to FIFA following an injury setback for Yoane Wissa.

Yoane Wissa poses for photographs after signing for Newcastle United
THE SUN

Chelsea striker David Fofana has been ordered to pay a total of £12,130 after driving his Cadillac Escalade without a valid licence or insurance.

Former Leicester defender and Premier League winner Christian Fuchs was spotted in the stands at Newport County - sparking talk that he could be joining the coaching team.

THE GUARDIAN

UEFA is planning to give clubs more time to resolve potential multiclub ownership (MCO) issues next season following the controversy that led to Crystal Palace being expelled last summer from the Europa League.

DAILY MIRROR

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma was substituted with an injury just moments into his first appearance of the season on Sunday night. The 29-year-old had missed the beginning of Spurs' campaign with a knee problem.

THE ATHLETIC

Ferland Mendy is set to return to partial training with his Real Madrid team-mates this week for the first time in almost six months.

