Joe Gomez admits frustration with lack of Liverpool game time - Regional Paper Talk

A round-up of the top stories and gossip making the back pages of Thursday's regional newspapers.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Joe Gomez has revealed his frustration over a lack of game-time at Liverpool, but accepts the situation is down to the "unbelievable" form of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.

Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard has admitted he felt 'surprised' and 'flattered' after hearing Jurgen Klopp backed him to be his future successor in the Anfield dugout.

Everton expect Andre Gomes to miss this weekend's game with Manchester City as a rib injury continues to keep him on the sidelines.

Everton have signed a new multi-year partnership agreement with isotonic drinks manufacturer OSONYQ.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Rob Holding is hoping to be one of Arsenal's five ­captains this season after revealing the squad have held a blind vote to resolve the matter.

Jurgen Klopp described Harvey Elliott as a 'special player' after a sparkling senior debut for Liverpool at MK Dons.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

One of Kevin De Bruyne's former managers, Genk boss Hein Vanhaezebrouck, has told the Manchester City midfielder his chances of winning the Champions League would improve were he to join Paris Saint-Germain.

Eric Garcia is ready to make the step up to Man City's first team step after a fine Carabao Cup display against Preston.

Manchester United target James Maddison has revealed how making his Premier League debut at Old Trafford was a moment which made him 'pinch himself'.

Fred is aiming to complete a 'comeback' in his second season at Manchester United after a chastening first year with the club.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Nobby Solano feels that Newcastle United's South American duo Miguel Almiron and Joelinton are being starved of service due to the Magpies' defensive mentality.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

Former Aston Villa boss Martin O'Neill is in the early running to replace Nathan Jones as manager of Stoke City. The Potters boss is under increasing pressure at the bet365 Stadium following a poor start to the season which has seen them yet to win a league match in the Sky Bet Championship.

Wolverhampton Wanderers could reignite interest in AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie in the January transfer window, according to reports.

EXPRESS AND STAR

Contract talks between West Brom and Nathan Ferguson are progressing with the defender having been offered a new long-term deal to stay at The Hawthorns.

Jake Livermore believes West Brom have made steady progress in the opening two months of the season.

LEICESTER MERCURY

James Maddison insists he has not crossed the fine line between confidence and arrogance - because his mum would give him a slap if he did.

Former Leicester City defender Danny Simpson's search for a new club might just be over. Simpson has been training with Championship outfit Huddersfield Town in recent weeks, and it looks like he might have done enough to win a contract.

Former Derby manager Nigel Pearson is among the favourites to become the next manager of Championship strugglers Stoke City.

DAILY ECHO

Southampton loanee Wesley Hoedt believes he made a "mistake" by signing a five-year deal with the club.

WATFORD OBSERVER

Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores will ensure summer signing Danny Welbeck is fully fit and firing before handing him a regular first-team spot.

THE ARGUS

Brighton defender Shane Duffy will be out for "weeks rather than days" after suffering a calf injury.

YORKSHIRE POST

Huddersfield have confirmed that chief executive Julian Winter is set to depart his role at the club early next year.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has called on his side not to be 'starry-eyed' by the arrival of Champions League holders Liverpool - while professing his deep respect for the Merseysiders and manager Jurgen Klopp

WALES ONLINE

New Swansea City signing Kristoffer Peterson has opened up on his "frustrating" start to life at the Liberty - vowing he'll do all he can to break into the first team.

Slovakia have successfully appealed against UEFA's decision for their match against Wales to be played behind closed doors.

EVENING TIMES

Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour was handed his first start for the club by Frank Lampard on Wednesday night and the Scot left the home crowd purring after a sensational display.