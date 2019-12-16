Champions League round of 16 draw: When is it? Can Premier League sides face each other?
Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham among teams to qualify from group stage
Last Updated: 16/12/19 11:26am
The draw for the Champions League round of 16 takes place on Monday, with Liverpool and Chelsea joining Manchester City and Tottenham in the hat.
The draw for the Champions League round of 16 takes place on Monday, with Liverpool and Chelsea joining Manchester City and Tottenham in the hat.
When is the draw?
The draw for the last 16 of the Champions League takes place on Monday December 16 in Nyon, with proceedings set to start at 11am, UK time.
Who has qualified? (group winners in bold)
Soccer Saturday Super 6
FREE TO PLAY: Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 jackpot for the fifth time this year.
Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig, Manchester City, Atalanta, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Tottenham, Liverpool, Napoli, Valencia, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Lyon
Who can the Premier League sides face?
Chelsea: PSG, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Barcelona, RB Leipzig
Man City: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Napoli, Borussia Dortmund, Lyon
Liverpool: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Lyon, Borussia Dortmund, Atalanta
Tottenham: PSG, Juventus, Barcelona, RB Leipzig, Valencia
How does the draw work?
There will be two seeding pots - one consisting of the eight group winners and the other of the eight runners-up.
No team can play a club from their group - or any side from their own country, meaning there will be no all-Premier League showdown at this stage.
Seeded group winners will play the first leg of the two-legged ties away from home.
Champions League knockout stage - the key dates
February 18/19 & 25/26: Round of 16 - first leg
March 10/11 & 17/18: Round of 16 - second leg
April 7/8: Quarter-finals - first leg
April 14/15: Quarter-finals - second leg
April 28/29: Semi-finals - first leg
May 5/6: Semi-finals - second leg
May 30: Final, Istanbul
How to follow the draw with Sky Sports
Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea learn their fate in the draw for the knockout stages of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League - and you can follow it on all Sky Sports digital platforms.
As clubs learn their next obstacle on the road to next May's final in Istanbul, you can follow the draw via our dedicated blog online or via the Sky Sports app.
There is a special hour-long show on Sky Sports News, Main Event, Premier League and Sky Sports Football between 11am and midday. Presenter Rob Wotton will be joined by special guests in the studio as well as expert analysis from Sky in Italy and Sky Germany.
You can also watch a live stream as the draw is made via the Sky Sports YouTube, the website and app - providing you with all the latest news and reaction to events in Nyon.