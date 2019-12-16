Champions League round of 16 draw: When is it? Can Premier League sides face each other?

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool qualified for the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday night

The draw for the Champions League round of 16 takes place on Monday, with Liverpool and Chelsea joining Manchester City and Tottenham in the hat.

The draw for the Champions League round of 16 takes place on Monday, with Liverpool and Chelsea joining Manchester City and Tottenham in the hat.

When is the draw?

The draw for the last 16 of the Champions League takes place on Monday December 16 in Nyon, with proceedings set to start at 11am, UK time.

Who has qualified? (group winners in bold)

Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig, Manchester City, Atalanta, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Tottenham, Liverpool, Napoli, Valencia, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Lyon

Who can the Premier League sides face?

Chelsea progressed with a win over Lille

Chelsea: PSG, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Barcelona, RB Leipzig

Man City: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Napoli, Borussia Dortmund, Lyon

Liverpool: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Lyon, Borussia Dortmund, Atalanta

Tottenham: PSG, Juventus, Barcelona, RB Leipzig, Valencia

How does the draw work?

Manchester City cannot face a Premier League rival in the Champions League until the quarter-final stage; that draw will take place on March 20

There will be two seeding pots - one consisting of the eight group winners and the other of the eight runners-up.

No team can play a club from their group - or any side from their own country, meaning there will be no all-Premier League showdown at this stage.

Seeded group winners will play the first leg of the two-legged ties away from home.

Champions League knockout stage - the key dates

Will Liverpool retain their Champions League crown?

February 18/19 & 25/26: Round of 16 - first leg

March 10/11 & 17/18: Round of 16 - second leg

April 7/8: Quarter-finals - first leg

April 14/15: Quarter-finals - second leg

April 28/29: Semi-finals - first leg

May 5/6: Semi-finals - second leg

May 30: Final, Istanbul

How to follow the draw with Sky Sports

The Champions League final takes place in Istanbul

Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea learn their fate in the draw for the knockout stages of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League - and you can follow it on all Sky Sports digital platforms.

As clubs learn their next obstacle on the road to next May's final in Istanbul, you can follow the draw via our dedicated blog online or via the Sky Sports app.

There is a special hour-long show on Sky Sports News, Main Event, Premier League and Sky Sports Football between 11am and midday. Presenter Rob Wotton will be joined by special guests in the studio as well as expert analysis from Sky in Italy and Sky Germany.

You can also watch a live stream as the draw is made via the Sky Sports YouTube, the website and app - providing you with all the latest news and reaction to events in Nyon.