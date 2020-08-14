Papers: Man City lining up £40m bid for Tottenham's Harry Winks

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester City are lining up a shock £40m bid for Spurs midfielder Harry Winks, with Jose Mourinho willing to sell.

Manchester United are demanding £20m for Chris Smalling this summer - with Roma still desperate to snap him up.

Borussia Dortmund want to keep Jadon Sancho for another year - to start a bidding war next summer.

West Ham have been forced to postpone a pre-season friendly on Sunday after one of their backroom staff tested positive for Covid-19.

DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea could face competition from Manchester United to sign Leicester's £80m rated left-back Ben Chilwell this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain have emerged as surprise contenders to sign Manchester United loanee Odion Ighalo.

DAILY MIRROR

Liverpool have reportedly opened talks and made official contact over a move for Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara.

Manchester United could face a three-way fight with Real Madrid and Barcelona for Jadon Sancho if they fail to land him this summer.

Mike Ashley will start the season as Newcastle United owner, but still wants to sell up.

Arsenal and Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their hopes of signing Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes.

DAILY MAIL

Willian will earn an astonishing £220,000 a week at Arsenal after he completes his free transfer from Chelsea.

Newcastle's takeover collapsed in a stalemate over whether the Saudi Arabian state would be in control of the club after the deal went through.

Arsenal are angry with Mesut Ozil after the midfielder broke ranks to defend his decision to reject a reduction in his £350,000-per-week wages, while hinting that may be why Mikel Arteta stopped selecting him.

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson's future is no closer to being resolved with less than a month until the Premier League season kicks off.

Premier League clubs will debate Black Lives Matter tributes when they meet to discuss the 2020-21 season at their next shareholders meeting in September.

The EFL have agreed to hold peace talks with the PFA in a bid to avoid a legal battle over the introduction of salary caps in League One and League Two next season.

Wigan's administrators have set a deadline of August 31 for potential buyers of the club.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Borussia Dortmund do not believe Jadon Sancho will try to agitate for a move to Manchester United this summer.

British Gymnastics' chief executive has admitted the organisation has 'fallen short' in its duty to protect its members.

SCOTTISH SUN

Ross McCrorie's move from Rangers to Hibs could be back on following an improved offer.

QPR have rejoined the race to land Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes.

The Aberdeen eight and Celtic rule breaker Boli Bolingoli could face retrospective SPFL bans over Covid breaches.

THE TIMES

The RFU is considering whether to bid for the 2031 men's Rugby World Cup - but it is committed to challenging for the right to host the women's tournament in 2025.