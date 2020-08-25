Papers: Man City considering bid for Lionel Messi

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester City are reportedly exploring the possibility of a sensational swoop for Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.

A FIFA ruling means Premier League clubs may not have to release their England stars for the Nations League tie against Iceland.

FIFA has decided clubs do not have to release players for international duty if there is a mandatory quarantine or self-isolation period in either the country where the match will be played or the player's club is based.

Philippe Coutinho looks set to return to Barcelona after being convinced by Ronald Koeman he is an important part of his plans.

Liverpool are weighing up a move for Spanish goalkeeper Javi Cendon after inviting the youngster to their training camp in Austria.

Louis van Gaal and Liverpool chiefs once held talks over a possible move to Anfield, the Dutchman has revealed.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has taken time out of his wedding day to distance himself from highly-critical comments made by his wife about Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

THE GUARDIAN

Harry Maguire is hoping to make the England squad despite his arrest and trial in Greece.

Premier League clubs will be presented with a resolution to accept the standings as final if Covid-19 forces next season to a halt with at least 50 per cent of fixtures played.

THE SUN

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin has been offered to Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports.

Chelsea will smash their wage structure with Kai Havertz set to pocket £310,000 a week.

Arsenal target Houssem Aouar of Lyon reportedly "only wants" to join Juventus this summer.

Manchester United are ready to send Portuguese 'keeper Joel Pereira to Huddersfield Town on loan.

DAILY MAIL

Everton have held further talks with Napoli over a £25m fee for 29-year old midfielder Allan.

Burnley want Bournemouth's Adam Smith as a solution to their right-back problems.

Manchester United are willing to pay a whopping £153m to sign Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati, according to reports in Spain.

PSG are looking into the possibility of linking Luis Suarez back up with his former team-mate Neymar, following reports of Barcelona terminating his contract.

Former Brazil star Ronaldinho was released on Monday by a Paraguayan judge after five months in detention over a forged passport.

DAILY STAR

Leeds United have stepped up their interest in £20m-rated defender Robin Koch as their chances of signing Ben White have dwindled.

Newcastle United have a fight on their hands to hang on to midfielder Isaac Hayden.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

One of Greece's top human rights specialists is set to lead the defence for Harry Maguire on Tuesday as three judges consider the Manchester United captain's claims that he was unfairly treated by police during his arrest on the island of Mykonos.

THE TIMES

Brighton are in line to become the first Premier League club to welcome back fans and could host a pilot event as early as this weekend.

West Brom have accepted an offer of about £1m from Birmingham City for Jonathan Leko, while they are also in talks with Brighton to sign goalkeeper David Button.

Europe's top clubs would only embrace single-game knockouts for the Champions League semi-finals if UEFA agrees to increase the number of matches in the competition overall.

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal, Everton and West Ham are monitoring Barcelona midfielder Rafinha.

SCOTTISH SUN

Ryan Kent has told Steven Gerrard he wants to stay at Rangers amid interest from Leeds.

Juventus are reportedly lining up a double transfer swoop for Edin Dzeko and Everton's Moise Kean.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic's pursuit of defender Shane Duffy has been paused as Neil Lennon closes in on a new deal for Motherwell's David Turnbull.

Steve Clarke is on the brink of making Lyndon Dykes a Scotland striker.