Papers: Luis Suarez could join Neymar at PSG
Last Updated: 25/08/20 11:50pm
Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers...
DAILY EXPRESS
Luis Suarez could be on his way to PSG to join former team-mate Neymar, according to reports.
Manchester United are reportedly planning to contact Lionel Messi's representatives regarding a potential blockbuster transfer this summer.
THE SUN
Stuttgart have confirmed Leeds are 'very serious' about signing striker Nicolas Gonzalez.
DAILY STAR
Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has reportedly decided to resign following the news Lionel Messi has told the club he wants to leave.
Manchester City are calculating whether they can summon enough funds in order to prise Lionel Messi away from Barcelona.
Liverpool have identified Celtic star Kristoffer Ajer as a potential replacement for Dejan Lovren.
DAILY MIRROR
Former Formula One chief Flavio Briatore has been admitted to hospital in a 'serious' condition in Milan after contracting coronavirus, according to reports in Italy.
Liverpool appear to have added another exciting young talent to their academy ranks in the form of 16-year-old Melkamu Frauendorf.
THE GUARDIAN
Crystal Palace are in talks with Mainz over striker Jean-Philippe Mateta after having a £14m bid rejected.
Southampton have ended their sponsorship arrangement with LD Sports, suggesting that the Chinese brand is no longer an appropriate and viable partner.
THE TIMES
Players will be shown a video before the new season warning them they could face a 12-game ban for using discriminatory language or behaviour, even in a private place.