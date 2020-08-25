Papers: Luis Suarez could join Neymar at PSG

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Luis Suarez could be on his way to PSG to join former team-mate Neymar, according to reports.

Could Luis Suarez be joining up with former Barca team-mate Neymar?

Manchester United are reportedly planning to contact Lionel Messi's representatives regarding a potential blockbuster transfer this summer.

THE SUN

Stuttgart have confirmed Leeds are 'very serious' about signing striker Nicolas Gonzalez.

DAILY STAR

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has reportedly decided to resign following the news Lionel Messi has told the club he wants to leave.

Manchester City are calculating whether they can summon enough funds in order to prise Lionel Messi away from Barcelona.

Could Lionel Messi be on his way to Manchester? And if so, will it be United or City?

Liverpool have identified Celtic star Kristoffer Ajer as a potential replacement for Dejan Lovren.

DAILY MIRROR

Former Formula One chief Flavio Briatore has been admitted to hospital in a 'serious' condition in Milan after contracting coronavirus, according to reports in Italy.

Liverpool appear to have added another exciting young talent to their academy ranks in the form of 16-year-old Melkamu Frauendorf.

THE GUARDIAN

Crystal Palace are in talks with Mainz over striker Jean-Philippe Mateta after having a £14m bid rejected.

Southampton have ended their sponsorship arrangement with LD Sports, suggesting that the Chinese brand is no longer an appropriate and viable partner.

THE TIMES

Players will be shown a video before the new season warning them they could face a 12-game ban for using discriminatory language or behaviour, even in a private place.