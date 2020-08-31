Papers: Chelsea set £80m N'Golo Kante price tag amid Inter interest

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea have placed an £80m price tag on N'Golo Kante - with former boss Antonio Conte of Inter Milan determined to do a deal.

West Ham are plotting a bold move to land German World Cup-winning star Mario Gotze.

DAILY MAIL

Dani Ceballos is set to return to Arsenal for a second season-long loan spell from Real Madrid.

Government officials are pleased with the success of football's first pilot for the return of spectators and will continue to work towards welcoming socially-distanced crowds back inside grounds from the start of October.

Newcastle United have sounded out corporate box holders about returning to St James' Park on October 3, with Premier League clubs increasingly confident that fans will be able to attend matches from October.

Aston Villa have stepped up their interest in Bournemouth's Callum Wilson.

Inter Milan are looking to sell Christian Eriksen less than eight months after signing him from Tottenham in January, according to reports.

Manchester United are looking to sell Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira.

DAILY MIRROR

Donny van de Beek's father has described how his son's prospective move to Manchester United is a "dream come true" for the midfielder.

Arturo Vidal has aimed a sly dig at Barcelona's board over their disappointing season by complaining about the size of their squad.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Clubs in Saudi Arabia and Qatar have expressed interest in signing Mesut Ozil this summer, but the Arsenal playmaker remains insistent that he has no intention of leaving London.

Porto are ready to enter the race for Rangers star Alfredo Morelos

The Rugby Football Union has urged the Government to fast-track its return-to-play plan for the community game after conceding it risks losing a generation of players from the sport.

THE TIMES

The number of international football matches suspected of being targeted by match-fixers more than doubled last year, a new report has revealed.

SCOTTISH SUN

